Panera worker shares the ‘secret formula’ for the green tea in viral TikTok

An apparent Panera employee is spilling all the tea on TikTok.

TikToker @ohana_trender, or Dylan Smith, shared the “secret formula” for the chain’s popular green tea in a Nov. 22 video, earning himself 1.1 million views.

Smith, who uses his TikTok to share Panera content, shows viewers that the Passionfruit Papaya Green Tea begins as a concentrate that is then diluted with water.

https://www.tiktok.com/@ohana_trender/video/7033378857956773167

The video shows the company that supplies the concentrate, the Republic of Tea, causing some commenters to request a way to order it that doesn’t necessitate a phone call. “Commenting to see if anyone can find this concentrate or something similar (because) I love this drink too,” one commenter wrote.

Others are sharing their Panera drink hacks that include the green tea. “Mix it with agave lemonade,” one suggested.

The video highlights demand for what appears to be a Panera-exclusive concentrate, as it is not available on the Republic of Tea website. One user even suggested trying to buy a bottle of the concentrate from a Panera location.

“I need to pull a Panera employee aside and slip them a $50 for this concentrate,” one commenter wrote.

However, Panera customers can actually purchase the tea by the half gallon for $6, according to the Panera website, where the ingredients list for the tea is also located.

In other videos, Smith shared how Panera’s other beverages—like coffees, smoothies, and teas—are prepared.

Smith also revealed in the comments section of another one of his videos that Panera’s human resources department “knows about my account” and that “it’s all good.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Smith via Instagram direct message and to Panera for comment.

