Popular TikToker accused of ghosting, using Black creators after promising to give them a platform

Isabella Avila, known on TikTok as @OnlyJayus, who was once called out for racist texts and attacking a creator with racial and anti-gay slurs, is again in hot water for allegedly ghosting and using Black creators.

Avila, who is primarily a humorous science and psychology creator with 13.5 million followers, posted an apology for the texts earlier this year, though many Black creators have considered it inauthentic. The video is shown as “part 1,” and a “part 2″— which is said to discuss a commitment to signal boosting Black voices—was reportedly posted. The second video appears to have been taken down. In a follow-up video, they later claimed they read a book on antiracism.

@onlyjayus I know how frustrating it was waiting for me to address this. Instead of reacting like I usually do I wanted to do better & reflect first ♬ original sound – Isabella Avila

Two prominent Black TikTokers, @auntkaren0 and @seansvv, are accusing Avila of not following through on their promise to amplify Black voices.

Starting in April, @auntkaren0 started posting about her experience with Avila, claiming that they suddenly ghosted her after promising to collaborate.

“Are Black people just tokens to use when you’re ready to play?” she asked. “What bothers me the most, I really gave you an opportunity.”

She continued her story in a in a second video, saying, “You really said you were going to lift up Black voices, and you were going to utilize your platform. You said you want to collaborate with me, and then you don’t.”

Later, Avila sent her a message with an apology for “ghosting” her, saying they had a “chaotic schedule” and that they “forgot.” But then, they told @auntkaren0 that they don’t want to work with her because she went public with her beef.

“Instead of just apologizing, you’re going to put it on the Black girl,” @auntkaren0 said. In response to Avila’s comment telling her that she should have followed up with them, @auntkaren0 proceeds to show emails with Avila that seemingly prove that she did try to do so.

Avila allegedly made a rant video about @auntkaren0 on their alt account, @notjayus, though they never named her handle. In another video on her account, @auntkaren0 reacted to Avila’s frustrated response to her videos. @auntkaren0 doubles down on her assertion that she did try to follow up with Avila, despite their claim that “instead of hitting [them] up again, [she] made seven fucking videos about it.”

In another TikTok, @auntkaren0 shared a message from Avila in which they admit to not holding up their end of the bargain.

A commenter later asked @auntkaren0, “How many videos you gon make about the same person???” She replied, suggesting Avila has been actively trying to conceal their lack of follow-through.

Now, another TikTok creator, @seansvv, is seemingly calling out “problematic” Avila, saying he “wasted two months of [his] own time” trying to help them.

“I’ve never felt this used, emotionally drained, and manipulated in my life,” @seansvv said in a video. “Do you know how much empathy and patience and tolerance it takes to privately speak with a creator that has had a problematic past and said they were going to address it privately and then publicly?”

He does not refer to Avila by name, but commenters seemed to agree that it was about them. Additionally, in a follow-up video, @seansvv references an apology video by the creator he is calling out and shows a blurred out screenshot that appears to match Avila’s first apology video.

@seansvv Reply to @seansvv This is part 2. So many truths will come to light. But they will be my truths. (Video Credit: @victoriahammett ) ♬ Lo-Fi analog beat – Gloveity

In the same follow-up video, he points out the missing “part 2” of Avila’s apology and features another TikTok that claimed the original apology was ghost-written. He seemingly backs up the claim, saying he knows the person who wrote it.

Avila has yet to respond to @seansvv’s accusations. The Daily Dot has reached out to Avila, @seansvv, and @auntkaren0 for comment.

