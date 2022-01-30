‘I thought it was just me’: TikTokers claim Old Spice deodorant gave them chemical burns

Several TikTokers have recently called out Old Spice deodorant for allegedly giving them chemical burns. Some TikTokers say they only used the brand for a day before the burns showed up on their armpits.

Lexie (@sexclexie7) showed the burns she claims were caused by Old Spice in a viral video, which garnered 2 million views as of Sunday.

“Who else has been personally victimized by Old Spice deodorant?? I literally have chemical burns,” Lexie wrote in the TikTok’s on-screen caption.

In the video, Lexie held up several Old Spice deodorant sticks, then tossed them away and held up her arms. Both her armpits were marked with dark red spots.

In a comment on her video, Lexi wrote, “Guys I stopped using it as soon as I noticed a burning sensation, I’m not stupid, just a PSA to what it can do.”

Several TikTokers jumped in the comments saying they had similar experiences and to watch out for Old Spice’s blue gel deodorant especially.

“I THOUGHT IT WAS JUST ME, my armpits itch so bad when I use any deoderant, the blue gel is especially bad. I use toms now and it works 100x better,” one viewer commented.

“It happened to me too, i started getting really red and itchy and it got really itchy when i put my arms back down,” another viewer wrote.

In response to the comment, Lexi wrote, “Mine is like full on burning, feels like it’s on fire.”

Some TikTokers stitched Lexie’s video, sharing footage of their own burned armpits.

Erin (@airwinxo) stitched Lexie, saying, “GIRL WHATTTTT,” in her video’s on-screen text. Her jaw dropped as she lifted her arm to reveal the burn on her armpit. Erin’s video received 3.5 million views.

“I thought I had eczema,” Erin captioned the video.

Some viewers seemed surprised at the burns, saying they’d used Old Spice deodorant for months or even years without any issues.

“Y’all are scaring me… I’ve used old spice gel deodorant for a while and I haven’t noticed any of that omg,” one viewer commented on Erin’s TikTok.

“So glad my body doesn’t do this I love old spice,” another viewer said. Erin replied to the comment, saying, “I used it for months before this happened.”

In 2016, Procter & Gamble, Old Spice’s parent company, faced a $5 million class-action lawsuit after the deodorants allegedly caused extreme burns, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. The lawsuit alleged that 13 Old Spice products are defective and caused severe, painful chemical burns and rashes in “hundreds, if not thousands” of people.

A West Virginia lawyer also filed a similar lawsuit against Procter & Gamble after claiming to be permanently scarred by Old Spice deodorant.

TikTok users @airwinxo and @sexclexie7 did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comments. The Daily Dot also reached out to Old Spice.

