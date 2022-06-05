‘How is this allowed?’: Woman claims her neighbor uses his Ring camera to look into her home’s windows

A mom has reached her wit’s end in a neighborly dispute, which she shared on TikTok. After multiple attempts, she has been unable to block her neighbor’s Ring camera from uncomfortably peering onto her property.

Her story has gone viral, garnering nearly 880,000 views on the platform. Users have suggested everything from a Wi-Fi blocker to growing corn.

In the original video by user @livingrichardson, she explains her neighbor installed a Ring camera at the very edge of his property. It peers over their shared fence.

“How is this allowed?” she captioned the TikTok.

Ring cameras are more commonly installed to monitor your own property, even being advertised on their website as a “doorbell.”

This camera, however, can allegedly see into creator’s entire life.

“He has it angled that he can see into our entire backyard, into all of the windows, into our house – where our children sleep, our living room is and all three of our bathrooms,” she says.

The TikToker and her husband put up a temporary barrier to block his view.

After a month, they realized he simply moved the camera further down the fence. A primary concern for the parent is the privacy and safety of her 11-year-old daughter, who uses rooms that are visible to the camera to change clothes.

They called a sheriff, who explained there was nothing he could legally do. He allegedly tried to reason with the neighbor anyway.

Speaking with the police officer, the neighbor allegedly said they installed the Ring camera to view the basin on the TikToker’s property.

She is suspicious of his answer. The mother argues not only is there no reason he would need to watch the basin, but it’s located at the opposite end of the fence.

“The only way we’re going to be able to block his view into our house is if we build a bigger fence,” she says, which will require special permission from the city.

User @livingrichardson says she’s now considering court action, but asked viewers if there is anything else she can do in this situation.

TikTok users jumped in, suggesting that she shine a floodlight or laser into the Ring camera. Others said to buy a short range Wi-Fi blocker or tint all the windows in her home.

Some had much more inventive ideas to block the Ring.

“I’d put a big sign in my front yard asking why he feels the need to look at my children in my windows? Let the neighborhood know; call him out, “ one viewer wrote.

“Go down the entire fence line and plant something that grows taller. I did corn once lol,” another suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @livingrichardson via Instagram message.

