TikToker shares hack to getting more donuts for less at Dunkin’ in viral video, sparking debate

A resurfaced TikTok showing how to get more bang for your buck at Dunkin’ has gone viral for a second time on the platform, racking up 2.4 million views on its second go-around.

Posted by @gregweiss, the video includes a text overlay stating that, “Anyone who buys a 25 pack for $8.99 instead of three 10 packs for $6 failed math in school.”

It was the TikToker’s “most-viewed” video in 2021.

The operative idea behind the claim is the simple calculation that for $6, one could purchase 30 munchkin donuts rather than purchasing 25 for $8.99.

Some commenters pointed out that the pricing model on Munchkins packs is a marketing tactic.

“They want you to buy multiple $2 packs so you feel like you’re getting a great deal and in actuality they sell more,” one commenter wrote. “It’s called marketing.”

Others pointed out that it was also cheaper to buy five 10 packs, getting the 50-pack for a cool $10 instead of $11.99.

One commenter who did the math showed that the $2 10 packs has a better rate than both the $8.99 25 pack and the $11.99 50 pack.

“.20 cents a (piece) to .35 cents a piece to .23 cents a piece,” they wrote. “Who does their munchkin math.”

One commenter wrote that they simply don’t want that many donuts, even if it is supposedly a better value.

“What if you don’t want that many donuts and you rather pay more instead of eating more,” the commenter wrote. “Lol because if I have that much donuts I’ll eat them all.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @gregweiss via TikTok direct message regarding the video’s twice-viral nature.

