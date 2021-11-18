McDonald’s worker shows how McRib is made in viral TikTok

Once again, TikTok is blowing the story wide open on how fast food really gets made. The latest victim? The beloved McRib.

TikToker @zaezae1098 posts videos from behind the counter at McDonald’s, exposing the truth behind iconic McDonald’s dishes. His most popular TikTok so far is about the McRib, racking up 6 million views in two weeks.

The video shows him taking out a frozen McRib, defrosting it in a dirty oven, dipping it in barbecue sauce and serving it up in a bun. The general consensus? It looks totally disgusting.

https://www.tiktok.com/@zaezae1098/video/7024334050718534918

“McGross,” wrote one commenter after watching the clip. “I got diarrhea just from watching this,” said another.

However, some people weren’t put off by this glimpse behind the curtain. “If you think this is going to make me want to eat McDonalds less – you’re mistaken,” commented one TikToker, while another joked, “that looks nauseating. I’ll take 2.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s.

