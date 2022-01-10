McDonald’s worker reveals what he does to customers’ nuggets when they ask for fresh ones in viral TikTok

If you’re hoping to get fresh nuggets at McDonald’s, you might actually just end up with reheated ones.

That’s according to one McDonald’s worker’s TikTok video.

Creator @bigjettyfunny’s TikTok on the topic has 1.2 million views as of Monday and over 1,600 comments.

“When a customer asks for fresh nuggets, just re-drop them,” the user wrote in an overlay text on the video. “Good as fresh ones,” he added with a smiley emoji.

If you look closer, you can see in the corner the word “joking” on the screen.

In the video, he takes a box of nuggets out of a bag and pours them into a fryer. He then places them back into the box and back into the bag. All to the trending sound, Own Brand Freestyle.

“At least [they’re] hot and crispy,” he captioned the video.

Some in the comments section don’t seem to mind the reheat technique.

“I’ll honestly be fine with that, fresh at fast food to me is hot. I just don’t want cold food,” one user wrote in the comments section.

“Cold McDonald’s nuggets in the air fryer for 4 minutes on 375, even better than fresh,” another person added.

Others said they can taste the difference when this happens.

“You can tell when something is re-dropped,” one commenter claimed.

“See this why ima have to start going in the inside,” another added, tagging their friend in the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to both @bigjettyfunny and McDonald’s via email for comment.

