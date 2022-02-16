‘Y’all need to stop!!’: McDonald’s customer tries to pay with check in viral TikTok

A customer allegedly tried to pay for their food at McDonald’s with a poorly written check and got roasted in a viral TikTok for it. And @4renprincesa’s TikTok video making fun of a McDonald’s customer who tried to pay with a check revealed how little younger generations know about checks in the comment section.

Captioned, “y’all need to stop!!” the video got over 135,600 views and 1,101 likes since posting yesterday.

The video hones in on an improperly written check where the payable amount doesn’t appear to be filled out. The check is made out to “McDonald,” and says “Pay to the order MLK.”

“I can’t make this shit up bro,” says @4renprincesa.

“Somebody tried to pay for their order with a check… to McDonald’s.” Viewers can hear @4renprincesa cracking up in the background.

According to QuerySprout, McDonald’s no longer accepts checks as payment at any of its locations. However, many other fast-food chains do accept checks at certain locations, including Papa John’s, Pizza Hut, Jimmy John’s, IHOP, and Chipotle.

Checks used to be fairly ubiquitous as a payment method until the early 2000s, when electronic payment systems allowed customers to directly pay with card. The use of checks has spectacularly declined in everyday life as the number of payment methods increase; most people these days can use direct deposit or ACH to pay bills, further decreasing the prevalence of checks.

Many of the comments expose how little the younger generations know about paying with checks.

“Shouldn’t share people bank account on TikTok,” says @stugots__ in reference to the bank routing number, since the account number is blanked out on-screen.

“People still use checks????,” says @canadsteel.

“Most Gen Z cashiers would not know how to cash a check,” says @bpj1971.

“That is filled out by someone who never filled out a check,” says @imbrad.hello.

Others cracked jokes about how the check says “pay to the order of MLK.”

“It’s black history month,” says @happyhappy999999.

“Paying sir martin luther king,” says @1013drake.

Daily Dot reached out to @4renprincesa and McDonald’s for comment via TikTok message and email.

