‘Simp or king?’: Viral TikTok shows man eating deli sandwich at Raising Canes because he refused to try it for first time without girlfriend, sparking debate

A viral TikTok hows a man eating a deli sandwich at Raising Cane’s because he refused to try it for the first time without his girlfriend.

The video was posted by @wikvm on Dec. 17, and it has since been viewed over 2 million times. In it, the man in question is filmed eating a deli sandwich while his friends enjoy Raising Cane’s, a popular fast-food chain known for its chicken strips.

The overlay text in the video alleges, “His [girlfriend] said he’s not allowed to try Raising Cane’s for the first time with anyone else.”

The man’s girlfriend eventually clarified in the comments section of the video, which was seemingly posted by one of the man’s friends: “I’m the [girlfriend] if he ate with his friends I wouldn’t have gotten mad at him lol he decided to wait for us to go together.”

The TikTok sparked an argument in the comments section.

“red flag,” one claimed.

“I don’t know if that’s a flag or him being loyal,” another pondered.

Any criticism against the girlfriend, however, was later drowned out by the wave of support commenters expressed for the man.

“Man has all the respect I can offer,” one lauded.

“That’s so sweet if my man did something as simple as that for me he’d probably get something better then chicken tenders,” another said.

“that’s a good boyfriend,” a third wrote.

And some directed their criticism at the man’s friends.

“everyone’s saying red flag, but i think it’s a red flag that y’all still went knowing this,” one said.

“so whyy would y’all go there?” another questioned.

The poster of the video, @wikvm, later clarified: “There was literally nothing else open.”

He also posed the question in the comments section: “Simp or king?”

The Daily Dot reached out to the man in the video for comment by Instagram direct message but did not immediately hear back.

