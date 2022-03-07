‘It’s called a kill switch’: Machine Gun Kelly exposed in viral TIkTok by Guitar Center worker

Musical artists’ talent gets challenged daily, whether it’s questions about their singing abilities or how well they play an instrument. In Machine Gun Kelly’s case, one TikTok creator questioned whether he was playing the instrument at all.

A Guitar Center employee posted a video to TikTok claiming to have “exposed” the polarizing singer. He detailed the type of guitar that Machine Gun Kelly uses and showed an important feature on it. “It’s called a kill switch,” the creator says in the video, “Cuts off all the volume, making it completely silent.”

The employee, who goes by @gunnar_dugrey on TikTok, said he wondered how MGK uses the guitar, a custom, pink Schecter, in his live performances.

The creator then flips through screenshots of Kelly with the guitar and zooms in to see if the kill switch is in the down position, meaning it’s muted. As he cycles through photos, it’s revealed that in some live performances, the guitar appears to be muted.

The video received over 1 million views and it started a conversation in the comments section about people’s feelings regarding MGK.

“MGK is the human version of above ground pool,” one person wrote. Another person wrote, “There needs to be a kill switch for MGK’s music, period.”

The Daily Dot reached out to a representative for Machine Gun Kelly listed for him on his IMDb Pro page, and the creator of the TikTok via email.

