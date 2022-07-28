‘Next time I get fired, I’m definitely posting a notes app statement on LinkedIn saying I entered the transfer portal’: Salesforce worker-turned-comedian blasts LinkedIn users for their job acceptance posts

In a viral video, TikToker, comedian, and actor Nate Meeker (@nate.meeker) slammed LinkedIn for the uptick in stuffy job acceptance posts. His page is dedicated to work-life comedy, as well as other skits.

“LinkedIn is toxic,” the overlay text said.

During his set, Meeker expressed his disdain for the professional social media platform LinkedIn.

“I used to work at salesforce, or as I like to call prison,” he said. “I was on LinkedIn. You guys familiar with LinkedIn?”

Meeker proceeded to explain why LinkedIn is the most toxic social media platform. From job acceptance posts to the clean idea of professionalism, the comedian doesn’t buy into it.

“What are you, committing to play football at Alabama?” he said. “They’re like ‘after a rigorous and humbling interview process, I am so pleased and honored…,’ nobody gives a fuck, right?”

He even believes the comments on such posts are worse. While friends and colleagues hype the position, Meeker humbled the idea by saying the LinkedIn poster is just going to be in sales at State Farm.

“Relax,” he ended the skit.

In the comments section, users agree with Meeker’s take.

“Finally someone said it,” one user said.

​​”Next time I get fired, I’m definitely posting a notes app statement on LinkedIn saying I entered the transfer portal,” another user joked.

“And they write paragraphs!!! it’s a summer internship calm down!!” a third user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Meeker via TikTok comment and Instagram message.

