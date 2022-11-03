Yes, Johnny Depp really appears in Rihanna’s upcoming Savage X Fenty show

On Thursday, TMZ reported that Johnny Depp appears in the next installment of Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show, and Rihanna fans wondered what the singer was thinking.

The Daily Dot can confirm Depp does appear in the episode, which debuts Nov. 9 on Amazon, as does Winston Duke, Bella Poarch, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simu Liu, and others. Screenshots from Depp’s portion of the show circulated on Twitter Thursday afternoon, after screeners for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 went out.

But Rihanna giving a platform to an accused abuser—whose defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard dominated news cycles for months, and drew out deeply misogynistic and delusional responses—didn’t sit right with people, especially since Rihanna is a survivor of domestic abuse. And there’s the report from TMZ’s source claiming that Rihanna asked Depp to appear.

“Rihanna giving Johnny Depp clout is actually a really good example of why it means nothing when someone says ‘as a victim of domestic violence, I support JD,'” said one tweet, referencing a common refrain from Depp supporters.

Depp supporters also chimed in, claiming that Rihanna asked Depp to be part of the show because they’re both survivors of abuse.

Rihanna giving Johnny Depp clout is actually a really good example of why it means nothing when someone says “as a victim of domestic violence, I support JD”. Like sorry that you went through that however it is still very not OK to support abusers!!! — Rich Clarkophile (@exposingrich) November 3, 2022

rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is fucking crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience? — sk (@kirkxxs) November 3, 2022

that man's career was TANKING for years before that trial and now suddenly he's getting guest appearance slots at award shows and… lingerie shows? — bels 🍒 (@kyliesoniquelvr) November 3, 2022

Girl I know you see the lashings everybody giving you this morning….. pic.twitter.com/jU9lVK0mHn — 💙🦋 (@flyingsavvy) November 3, 2022

Depp appeared at the MTV Videos Music Awards in August, though not as a live segment.

We reached out to Amazon for comment.