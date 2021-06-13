A skywriting marriage proposal ended with a jab at Joe Rogan’s height—and Twitter is having a ball

A Los Angeles resident spent over $17,000 to propose to their girlfriend via skywriting—and included a dig to podcaster Joe Rogan.

On Saturday, the words “will you marry me Mollie Pratt?” appeared out of nowhere in the Los Angeles skies. Several Twitter users said the message was followed by messages like, “She said yes,” “I love you more than anything,” “Excited to spend my life with you,” and “Until death do us part.”

someone proposed in the sky it says “will you marry me mollie pratt” “she said yes” “i love you more than anything” “excited to spend my life with you” “until death do us part” then “got one more thing to say” “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” ???? congrats mollie i guess??? pic.twitter.com/PAQa4pVILe — nova (@novaazalea_) June 12, 2021

Then the sky lit up with a different message that later went viral on Twitter. The text read, “Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3.”

someone paid to have planes write “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” in the sky right now??? i am losing it pic.twitter.com/nwwnMZv08x — reinabe (dj bunny) (@abewav) June 12, 2021

Just witnessed an LA airplane message proposal that ended with “Just one more thing, Joe Rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/6iuO8vkbOC — Danielle Ucci (@heyu_itsDani) June 12, 2021

Oh I love Los Angeles sometimes asdfghjkl. Skywriting that says “joe rogan is literally 5 foot 3” pic.twitter.com/jJin5Chc2c — faintlyglow✨ (@faintlyglow) June 12, 2021

No one has taken public credit for the proposal. But TheWrap confirmed that the company SkyTypers performed this service—and that it cost a total of $17,500.

People are still wondering whether this is an elaborate joke or meant to be a real proposal. In the meantime, though, Twitter had an absolute ball dunking on Rogan.

“Joe Rogan will never see this but your short friends will see you beLittling them,” one person wrote.

joe rogan will never see this but your short friends will see you beLittling them😔 https://t.co/HOUkANQpF2 — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) June 12, 2021

Joe Rogan when he sees someone wrote he’s literally 5’3 in the sky pic.twitter.com/j58CKN9uTB — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) June 12, 2021

Joe Rogan when he finds the guy who had a plane sky write Joe Rogan is 5’3” pic.twitter.com/0mABtsNzsZ — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) June 12, 2021

every picture of joe rogan next to someone looks like he's meeting a celebrity through the make a wish program pic.twitter.com/4SmUS8d9AY — cow tools understander (@americaninjury) June 13, 2021

For what it’s worth, Rogan isn’t 5-foot-3. While his height has been the butt of many jokes, he actually revealed in 2015 that he’s 5-foot-8-inches. As of Sunday morning, Rogan had not publicly released a statement regarding what happened.

