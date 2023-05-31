Man gets roasted out for calling 2 actresses who played Disney princesses ‘not pretty’

The internet has united against Twitter troll Luis Guillerme after he tore down Halle Bailey and Lily James for their looks, saying neither actress was pretty enough to play a Disney Princess.

My only issue is that Bailey, while not ugly, is not pretty either and the production made her look worse — the whole allure of mermaids is that they do NOT look like fish.



Lily James is not especially pretty either, but she got a very different treatment in Cinderella. — Luís Guilherme (@lgfp) May 30, 2023

The comments were in response to a tweet thread that deliberated the pairing of a Black female protagonist and a white male love interest, specifically Halle Bailey’s casting as the iconic mermaid Ariel. Her casting has seen widespread controversy from vocal Disney purists and flat-out racists but has also received a lot of support.

Twitter user @Ezra_EX argued, “The fact that they make her Black while the prince remains White makes the dynamic even clearer. Woke racism and colonialism.”

“Black girls desire Disney representation more than black boys do,” Twitter user @amelieskram countered. “Also, black men have more representation in Hollywood in general. Will Smith and Denzel Washington are megastars and they’ve been paired up with some of Hollywood’s biggest female actresses.”

Twitter user Luis Guilherme decided to add his two cents in, but instead of commenting on the race discourse, he focused on how the recent live-action Disney princesses look. “My only issue is that Bailey,” he started, “While not ugly, is not pretty either and the production made her look worse — the whole allure of mermaids is that they do NOT look like fish.”

He continued, “Lily James is not especially pretty either, but she got a very different treatment in Cinderella.”

It didn’t take long for Guillerme to be roasted in the comments of his tweet. Many picked apart his appearance as he had done to the young actresses. One user said, “Not this guy looking like he stinks.”

But the tweet that took the cake was a side-by-side comparison of Guilherme with Peter Pettigrew from Harry Potter.

Guilherme took the memes in stride, and in a hilarious turn of events, he changed his

avatar to one of Peter Pettigrew.