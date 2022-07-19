‘I can feel it coming! 4 day work weeks & fully remote options!’: TikToker posts about what will happen when Gen Z finally takes over the corporate workforce, sparking debate

TikTokers are imagining what the corporate workforce will look like when millennials and Gen Zers finally take over.

It’s a workforce where corporate jargon is nonexistent and paid time off (PTO) is limitless, according to TikToker Chase (@thecorporatechase). “I’m really excited for the Millennial/Gen Z takeover of corporate America,” he wrote in the text overlay of a viral video that’s been viewed over 750,000 times since it was posted on June 15.

“Where corporate jargon is no longer a thing. Where glossaries of acronyms are part of your onboarding & PTO isn’t looked down upon by boomers. You aren’t feeling okay today & need a mental health day? We gotchu. Out of PTO but need an extra day? Not an issue,” he imagined while typing on a computer in the video.

“Soon the boomers are out outta here & it’s our turn to set the standard,” he continued, adding in the caption that “We’re getting closer by the day besties.”

According to the Pew Research Center, baby boomers were born between 1946-1964, making the youngest boomer 58 years old. The full retirement age for those born after 1960 is 67 for those in the U.S., according to the Social Security Administration. Millennials were reportedly born between 1981-1996, and Gen Zers were born between 1997-2012, making the oldest person of the two groups 41 years old.

Viewers continued to imagine what the corporate workforce will look like once boomers inevitably leave the workforce.

“I can feel it coming! 4 day work weeks & fully remote options!” one said, adding to Chase’s perks of working under millennial and Generation Z managers.

“Also catering to the needs of introverts. I’m telling you, there’s a lot of us,” another added.

However, one of the top comments aimed to defend boomers, who are often thought to overvalue work, making it one of the most valuable components of their lives.

“As someone with middle management experience, I can’t wait for yall to find out why Boomers are the way they are,” the user claimed.

While the debate rages on between millennials, Gen Zers, and boomers, many are pointing out how Gen Xers never even get to be a part of the conversation.

“Honestly, it’s fine, we prefer it that way,” one reassured.

