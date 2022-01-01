‘let me deconstruct all of his excuses ahead of time’: Woman’s friend catches her boyfriend verified on Tinder in viral TikTok

A woman on TikTok found out from a friend that her boyfriend was cheating on her when the friend found him on dating app Tinder.

Bri, known as user @luvergirlbrii on TikTok, posted a screenshot of the text message exposing her now ex-boyfriend, accompanied by Taylor Swift’s song “All Too Well.” The clip was posted last month.

The message from her friend or acquaintance read, “Hey Bri i know we don’t talk but i recently downloaded Tinder and this person popped up and I realized it was your boyfriend. I just wanted to tell you because i know if (roles) were reversed i would want to know.”

As of Saturday, the video received 3.7 million views and about 1,700 comments on TikTok. Bri has less than 1,500 followers on the app.

The person then proceeded to debunk all the then-boyfriend’s likely excuses, adding, “I also saw that his account verified which mean that he verified his face through facial recognition so that it tells people that you are a real account. Also the algorithm… shows you people who are active. And also the pictures he posted are recent. I just wanted to let you know.”

No way that boy can say it was “just an old account.”

One viewer commented on the TikTok, “Girl said ‘let me deconstruct all of his excuses ahead of time.'”

The comments were full of viewers applauding the person who messaged Bri, saying she was clearly on Bri’s side and looking out for her best interests.

“They way she gave you the facts and every reason to back it up. She is really on ur team,” one user commented.

Another viewer said, “Girl should be an attorney. She had all his excuses covered for you.”

Someone else wrote, “GIRL GAVE RECEIPTS. I’m so sorry but this girl is so sweet for what they did.”

Despite getting cheated on by her boyfriend, Bri seemed glad.

One viewer asked her advice on whether she should tell her own friend similar news, and Bri’s answer was yes.

“hey girl if you see this can you let me know if you’re glad she told you bc i need to know if i should give another girl this news,” the viewer commented. In response, Bri wrote, “YES (: my relationship was already holding on by a thread even tho my social media showed otherwise haha.”

User @luvergirlbrii did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

