TikToker shares what it’s like ‘going out to eat as an ex-restaurant worker’

Working in the restaurant industry provides people with skills like thinking quickly on their feet and clear communication. It also helps ex-restaurant employees see the tell-tale signs of what’s actually going on during a service when they are the patron.

One TikTok creator, Karen Alexandra (@karendeanda), shared a common experience ex-service industry workers have when eating out. In the video, Alexandra acts out a scenario in which she is dining out with a friend. “They just sat those people at a dirty table,” she says in the video.

How does she know that? “There’s a ketchup bottle at the head of the table,” she says.

She then acts out a scenario in which a server apologizes for the delay when it comes to their food, saying the “cooks are making sure everything is up to standards.” Alexandra says this means the server forgot to put in their orders.

The last example she shares is being able to tell which workers are dating each other, saying, “The host and the busser are dating.” When her friend asks how she can tell, the video ends with her saying, “Oh everyone’s dating here.”

Her video has been viewed nearly 2 million times, and the comments section is filled with current and ex-restaurant employees agreeing with her. “The ‘everyone is dating here’ is so accurate I’m still dating my coworker from Taco Bell,” one person wrote.

Another person said, “‘Up to standards’ NOOOO LOL ITS THE WORST EXCUSE BC LET ME TEL YOU, The ‘cook’ is eighteen and stoned and been cooking for a week.”

Some people said that working in a restaurant has ruined their dining-out experiences. “As a current server, it’s hard to go anywhere without judging.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Alexandra for comment via TikTok comment.

