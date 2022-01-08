‘Can’t even tell if it’s molded now’: TikToker criticizes new Entenmann’s packaging for concealing pastries

Internet foodies are up in arms after Entenmann’s unveiled modified packaging that conceals the treats underneath.

TikToker @karmafoyoass exposed the new boxes as she perused the shelves at an undisclosed grocery store. The text overlay on her video reads: “This really pissed me off. They covered all the cakes with pictures.”

The TikToker’s displeasure is clear as she combs through the packages.

“Now you can’t even see none of the cakes because you wanna cover shit up with the false advertising,” she said. “I bet you all these cakes are fucking dry as shit.”

Her TikTok has over 635,000 views and thousands of comments.

The temporary decision to remove the clear cellophane window on the box that gives customers a peek at the doughnuts, cookies, or cakes inside isn’t a new one. In fact, the brand announced in October its plans to do so. The sudden switch was reportedly due to a dam burst, which flooded the Entenmann’s facility that produced its packaging.

“Our goal is to ensure our consumers can continue to enjoy their favorite Entenmann’s products,” Jason Amar, director of marketing at Entenmann’s, Bimbo Bakeries USA, said at the time. “Modifying the packaging to a windowless option and clam shells offers the fastest way to get products back on the shelf.”

Still, many viewers backed the TikToker and said they were similarly upset by the brand’s decision.

The top comment on the video, with over 6,000 likes, reads: “I stopped buying from them since they did this.”

“Can’t even tell if it’s molded now because some supermarkets have moldy cakes and act surprised once you show them through the plastic,” another user said.

“Nope, never buying those again,” wrote another commenter.

One user, @e.ramirez1, alerted the TikToker that the package switch was only temporary. The original poster thanked her for clarifying and said she’d post another update later this year.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @karmafoyoass via TikTok comment and Entenmann’s via email.

