TikToker says she matched with 8th-grade history teacher on Tinder

TikTok users have mixed feelings about a young creator’s recent video claiming she matched with her 8th-grade history teacher on Tinder.

The video comes from @istilllovestuartlittle, who goes by Lizzybiff on her page. It wastes no time mincing words, instead beginning on the slightly censored profile of one Hector, a 45-year-old whose first selfie very much looks like it was taken in a high school building and workplace notes he works in “education.” Lizzybiff jokes, in the video’s caption, that her former history teacher is “def lying about his age.”

“When u match with ur 8th grade history teacher on tinder,” text overlay on the clip reads.

Centering a video of herself over Hector’s face to protect his privacy, Lizzybiff mouths along to the words of “Once Upon a Dream” by Lana Del Rey. Midway through the brief, 10-second clip, the photo changes to show Hector standing in front of a Christmas tree, and Lizzybiff gives the picture a mocking peck on the cheek as the clip ends.

https://www.tiktok.com/@istilllovestuartlittle/video/7020807444792233221?

Viewers were torn about the notion of a middle school teacher matching with a former student. One question, in particular, dominated the comment section: “Why is his age range so low?”

A large number of viewers found the situation creepy and alleged that “it’s always the history teachers.” They warned Lizzybiff to “run” from the “inappropriate” situation, with some theorizing that Hector “became a (teacher) to be near minors.”

A surprising number of viewers found themselves more jealous than concerned and urged Lizzybiff on. “My mind says no but my heart says yes,” one commenter wrote.

Numerous commenters pleaded with Lizzybiff to “show his face,” an act that she teases may come if the video gets more than 1 million views. It is currently sitting pretty at 1.3 million less than 24 hours after being posted, so a face reveal may be coming soon.

In a twist that will comfort many concerned users, Lizzybiff revealed via comment that she “unmatched immediately” after realizing who she’d swiped right on. At least she got some solid viral content out of the unfortunate pairing.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lizzybiff via the comments section.

