hand pouring large coffee into empty cup with caption "Since people wanna see what you get out of a large" (l) spoon holding back ice as coffee pours into cup (r)

@jasonmora2/TikTok

‘That’s why I always ask for NO ICE’: Dunkin’ worker reveals how much iced coffee actually comes in a large cup in viral TikTok

The TikToker revealed 'what you get out of a large,' and some viewers feel scammed.

Phil West 

Phil West

Internet Culture

Published Aug 20, 2021   Updated Aug 20, 2021, 9:30 am CDT

A viral video on TikTok is revealing that if you get light ice or no ice with your iced coffee at Dunkin’, you are apparently getting a whole lot more caffeine in your system.

Featured Video Hide

The video comes courtesy of @jasonmora2, a TikToker who documents various aspects of working at Dunkin’ and occasionally engages questions about Dunkin’ life from other TikTokers.

Advertisement Hide

The TikToker appeared to be engaging a question about the coffee/ice ratio in a Dunkin’ iced coffee

The video, captioned, “Since people wanna see what you get out of a large,” shows the TikToker pouring an iced coffee into another cup, revealing pretty much a 1:1 ratio. It’s unclear if this is how much ice all Dunkin’ locations use in their iced coffees, however. The Daily Dot has reached out to Dunkin’.

Incidentally, that video’s attracted 6.8 million views since going up on the platform just a day ago.

@jasonmora2

#fypシ #dunkin #EatFreshRefresh #xyzbca

♬ Gravity (feat. Tyler, The Creator) – Brent Faiyaz & DJ Dahi
Advertisement Hide

A number of commenters responded to the video by revealing themselves to be Team Light Ice, advocating for an ordering option they perceived to be more of a savvy consumer choice.

“That’s why I always ask for NO ICE,” one even said.

The TikToker obliged, doing a comparative pour with a “light ice” version of the drink, and it’s nearly all coffee.

@jasonmora2

Reply to @…bitch444 The little ice that was in it melted mad fast too😭

♬ original sound – Jason 💯
Advertisement Hide

One commenter argued, “Light ice don’t make it cold enough tho.”

Others, however, marveled at how much more coffee was provided with light ice, with the person whose question prompted the light ice video jumping back to say, “Oh, that’s why I feel so shaky after downing one in five minutes.”

More fast food news

McDonald’s worker shows what they do when customers ask for ‘fresh fries’
‘Y’all really thought the people were gonna be on your side?’: TikToker slammed for filming confrontation with Wendy’s worker in drive-thru
‘Just give them the blender at this point’: Starbucks worker shares order so ridiculous that it won’t fit in a cup
Sign up to receive the Daily Dot’s Internet Insider newsletter for urgent news from the frontline of online.

Share this article
*First Published: Aug 20, 2021, 9:23 am CDT

Phil West

Phil West is a veteran professional writer and editor, and the author of two books on soccer, ‘The United States of Soccer,’ and ‘I Believe That We Will Win,’ both from The Overlook Press. His work has appeared most recently in MLSSoccer.com, The Striker Texas, and Texas Highways. Based in Austin, he is also a lecturer in the Writing Program at the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Phil West