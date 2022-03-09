‘I’m cryin’: Dunkin’ manager hides salted caramel in the ceiling in viral TikTok

A viral TikToker says their manager at Dunkin’ hides the coffee shop’s salted caramel syrup in the ceiling.

The TikToker, known as Kevin Munguia (@kevinmunguia00), shared video footage of several containers of the syrup hidden within the ceiling.

“POV: your manager hides the salted caramel syrup in the ceiling because other dunkin managers come and steal them,” Munguia wrote in the video’s on-screen caption. The video received about 47,000 views on TikTok as of Wednesday.

Some TikTok viewers said the manager’s alleged hack was actually smart.

“bro vib’s kind of a genius for this ngl,” one viewer commented on the video.

Another viewer wrote in all caps, “THIS IS SO FUNNY IM CRYINF I LOVE HOW DUNKIN MANAGERS JUST STEAL FROM EACH OTHER.”

Some viewers said the managers at their jobs had similar hacks.

“We do this at my dominos with prohibited cleaning items like magic erasers for the floors,” one viewer commented.

“that’s what my manager did with the good gloves,” another viewer said.

“We do this at Pizza Hut lmao,” someone else said.

Other TikTokers pointed out that the manager’s secret wasn’t so secret anymore and joked that the other managers were on their way to find the syrup.

“Not a secret anymore lmao,” one TikToker said.

Another TikToker (maybe) joked, “i am the other dunkin manager and i’m on my way rn.”

The Daily Dot reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.

