‘It’s too expensive to tip’: DoorDash driver reveals how not tipping leads to extremely late McDonald’s, sparking debate in viral TikTok

A DoorDash driver showed her viewers on TikTok how the act of not tipping can impact the delivery time for orders placed through the app, sparking debate among commenters.

TikTok creator @seasonedcaucasion began the video by saying that she understands why some people might not tip, but that skipping a tip can have an adverse effect on a customer’s order delivery time. In the example she shows in the video, the customer’s order had been sitting at McDonald’s for an hour because the base pay from DoorDash was too low and the customer had not added a tip.

“So I just went to pick up an order for DoorDash, right,” she said. “You guys don’t like to tip, it’s OK. I’m going to tell you the result of not tipping. These two bags have been made by 12:15 p.m. At 12:15 that’s when they serve this off of their screen. I used to work at McDonalds, that’s why I know. I go to the little voice box speaker, and I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m here for for a order,’ and I tell her the last name and she’s like, ‘Oh my god, that’s been here for an hour.'”

She said that the base pay on an order is $2.25, and that the payout goes up about $0.50 every time a Dasher declines the order.

“I looked at the (receipt) because I knew when to look at the time, and I was like, ’12:15? It’s 1:27 now.’ This has been ready for an hour and it’s because they ain’t tipping… I’ll [show] you guys how much I got paid out and how much they’re tipping.”

After completing the delivery, the DoorDash driver shows that she’s only been paid $6.25 for the order, with no tip.

Commenters debated the practice in her comment section, with some saying that they shouldn’t have to tip, others saying that they only tip cash, and still more saying they always tip and DoorDash should pay their employees better.

One commenter wrote that the takeaway of the whole video for customers and Dashers should be that the company can afford to pay employees more, but chooses not to.

“What we can all take away from this (dashers and customers) is that these apps can afford to pay well (without tip) but choose to make drivers rely on tips,” they wrote.

We’ve reached out to @seasonedcaucasion and DoorDash.

