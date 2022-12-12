We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

We are kicking off the week with some key reports about: The (still) ongoing confirmation process of President Biden’s FCC nominee, Texas booting TikTok from government devices, a viral prank by a Little Caesars manager, and a look at the future of the DC cinematic universe.

After that, we’ve got our “One Dumb Conspiracy” column from our Tech Reporter Mikael.

⚡ Today’s top stories

After a year of minimal movement, there’s hope.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) has ordered all agencies in the state to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices.

While a video of the prank seems like mostly harmless fun, it still sparked some debate among viewers.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been through its fair share of shakeups this year.

🔍 One Dumb Conspiracy

By Mikael Thalen

Conspiracy theorists are outraged over fake Satanic coffee cups from Starbucks

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥨 While the pretzel nuggets at Auntie Anne’s are offered in several sizes, a user on TikTok went viral after alleging those sizes might not be as different as they initially appear.

🍎 A former Apple employee says the company allows an iOS bug to exist so it can fill up consumers’ iPhone storage and hopefully make them want to upgrade.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: Is there a First Amendment right to assemble in the metaverse?

🍴 Going out to eat these days can be expensive. Now, a user online went viral after sharing their tip for “young adults trying to save money” while still enjoying going out to eat.

🔬 23 unique holiday gifts that will wow the science enthusiasts in your life.*

💸 On TikTok, tipping is a divisive and inflammatory topic, with creators both arguing for an end to the practice and advocating for customers to tip better.

🚰 In a video surpassing 1.1 million views, a TikToker revealed a side of the business that most consumers don’t see: the kitchen.

👋 Before you go

A Panera employee’s video letting viewers know that the employee discount has been slashed from 50% to 15% has current and former employees ruminating on their various locations’ employee discount policy.

In the video, which has been viewed more than 115,000 times on TikTok, an employee uses a text overlay to tell viewers about the reduction, jokingly paired with an audio of someone saying they will rob a store.