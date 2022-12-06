woman pouring smaller cup of Auntie Anne's pretzels into larger cup size caption 'y'all they're the same thing!!!' (l) Auntie Anne's stand in mall with sign (c) woman holding full Auntie Anne's cup of pretzels caption 'y'all they're the same thing!!!' (r)

Wan Fahmy Redzuan/Shutterstock @margaretgarvey/TikTok (Licensed)

‘Y’all they’re the same thing!!!’: Auntie Anne’s customer allegedly exposes cup of pretzel sizes

'They dumped a small into a large right in front of me.'

Braden Bjella 

Braden Bjella

Internet Culture

Posted on Dec 6, 2022

Auntie Anne’s is a chain restaurant known for its pretzels. While the store has a variety of pretzels and sides, one of its most beloved items is its pretzel nuggets: small bites of buttery pretzels served in a cup.

While the pretzel nuggets are offered in several sizes, a user on TikTok went viral after alleging those sizes might not be as different as they initially appear.

In a video with over 2.8 million views, TikTok user Margaret (@margaretgarvey) shows a small and large cup from Auntie Anne’s. The small cup is overflowing with pretzel nuggets.

She then pours the small cup of pretzel nuggets into the large cup, almost filling it to its brim.

“Y’all they’re the same thing!!!” she wrote in the text overlaying the video. In the caption, she added, “Pls buy the small and save your $2.”

@margaretgarvey pls buy the small and save your $2 😭#auntieannes #pretzels ♬ wallen album mix – syd

In the comments section, many users spoke to the veracity of Margaret’s claim.

“I work there and yeah it’s like one nugget difference,” claimed one user.

“Literally i ordered a large and they dumped a small into a large right in front of me,” added another. “NEVER AGAIN.”

“As a former employee.. so true,” agreed a third.

“As someone who worked at auntie anns it’s literally maybe one or two extra bites in the large,” echoed a further TikToker.

Others claimed that their local Auntie Anne’s did away with cup sizes entirely.

“When did they start selling smalls and larges bc the one I worked at literally only did the small cup,” alleged a commenter.

“Mine only has one size,” stated a second.

“We all be getting scammed by sizes,” offered an additional TikToker.

A few users offered a solution.

“If they gaslight u into saying they only have larges out just ask them to pour the large one into a small one and they get real quiet,” claimed a TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Auntie Anne’s via email and Margaret via Instagram.

web_crawlr
We crawl the web so you don’t have to.
Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day.
Let me read it first
Share this article
*First Published: Dec 6, 2022, 2:03 pm CST

Braden Bjella

Braden Bjella is a culture writer. His work can be found in Mixmag, Electronic Beats, Schön! magazine, and more.

Braden Bjella
 