Customer shares Texas Roadhouse hack for ‘young adults trying to save money’

Going out to eat these days can be expensive. As of August of this year, food prices have risen by 11.4%, making many reconsider their decision to dine out.

Now, a user on TikTok went viral after sharing their tip for “young adults trying to save money” while still enjoying going out to eat.

In a video with over 2.4 million views, TikTok user Teal (@tealnicoleee) says that those looking to save a few bucks at Texas Roadhouse should order the kid’s steak bites.

“You get one side and unlimited rolls for $8.11 each,” she explains in the text overlaying the video.

While some were enthusiastic about the idea, in comments, many claimed that the lower price would result in fewer tips for servers. However, others were quick to combat this notion.

“Is it just me…cheaper the meal more I can tip?!?” asked one user.

“And imma do it and I hate it when servers complain bc I’m still gonna leave a good tip,” claimed a second. “I’m not spending so much of meals I can never finish.”

Other viewers wished that smaller menu sizes were more common, as the large portions ubiquitous in American dining are often too much for those who aren’t very hungry.

“They should have something that’s not a ‘kids meal’ but a small portion because some ppl either can’t eat that much or don’t have that much,” stated a commenter. “I feel like that would be very beneficial in a lot of restaurants like how they have the ‘value menu’ at some places.”

“I can’t eat a full meal so that is perfect,” noted a second. “and yeah I tip good it’s not looking for cheap just don’t need a big portion.”

However, others pointed out that choosing to go to a restaurant is more expensive than eating at home, meaning that the true value choice is to avoid restaurants altogether.

“[for] 8 bucks you can buy an entire steak at the grocery,” claimed a commenter.

“I don’t eat out much, but those little servings and the promise of unlimited bread do not appeal to me for $8+,” stated another.

In an email to Daily Dot, a Texas Roadhouse spokesperson confirmed that its children’s menu is for ages 12 years and younger.

Teal later posted a response video addressing many of the comments under her original video.

In this video, Teal says that she didn’t know ordering a kids meal as an adult was a controversial topic.

“I’m sorry I’m just trying to save some money! Geez,” she exclaims. “I’m paying for the amount that I got…I’m paying for what I ordered, so what’s the problem?”

That noted, she goes on to say that she tips the same amount that she would tip had she gotten a larger portion.

Commenters were largely supportive.

“It only bugs me when they also don’t tip, but otherwise? people make a big deal out of nothing,” offered a user.

“If we order to go my husband and I almost always get kids meals from anywhere!” proclaimed a further commenter. “Saves money and we don’t need huge portions, kids meals are usually plenty for an adult!”

The Daily Dot reached out to Teal via Instagram direct message.