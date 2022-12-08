‘You had him stressing’: Little Caesars manager pranks employees by ordering 100 pizzas

Prank videos are always making the rounds on TikTok. Some are criticized as being hurtful to the person being pranked, but many are just harmless fun. Though a prank video that recently went viral seems to be the latter, it still sparked debate on the platform. In it, a Little Caesars manager pranks her employees by ordering 100 pizzas.

The video, uploaded by user Pri (@og_pri), starts with the TikToker pulling up to a Little Caesars drive-thru. As soon as the employee asks, “what can I get for you?” Pri responds with, “I would like to place an order for 50 pepperoni and 50 cheese.”

After a couple of moments of silence, the employee tells Pri that they’re unable to do such a large order because it would use “most of” what they have ready. The employee continues to say that even if the order had been placed for pick-up two to three hours later, it was not possible “on this day.” The maximum Little Caesers could do was 10 pizzas.

Pri agrees to a smaller order but still can’t wrap her mind around not being able to place a large order for pick-up later. “It’s really more people,” the employee replies, implying that they don’t have enough people to make the order and that it would “set them back.” So, Pri settles for five pepperoni pizzas, five cheese pizzas, 15 orders of crazy bread, and a 20 to 30-minute wait.

As soon as she pulls up to the window, Pri presses a button repeatedly. Once the door opens, she bursts into laughter. It dawns on the employee that the order was a joke, and he sighs in relief.

“Are you irritated, Tim?” Pri asks in a fit of laughter. Tim, the employee who took the order, rubs his forehead with a smile while another employee approaches the window to greet Pri. Tim begins laughing as Pri tells him, “I got you. I wouldn’t do you like that, buddy,” and high-fives him.

Pri added in the caption, “I truly love my team, and they love me. That is all.”

The video garnered over 60,000 views as of Thursday. Many viewers took to the comments section to praise Tim for his professionalism.

“He was cool he offered what he could ! Good job man . She better buy y’all lunch but not pizza lol,” one viewer wrote.

“His professionalism should be rewarded,” a second agreed.

“He was a trooper and polite!!” a third commented.

Other viewers joked about his reaction.

“Poor guy his sigh relief said a lot lol,” one commented.

“Omg I love the sigh of relief and how happy they were to see it was you,” a second wrote.

“Tim’s face says it all!!!!!!” a third noted.

However, others didn’t find the video humorous.

“His lazy ass just dont want to do it,” one viewer criticized.

“He don’t want to work and would of turned down a 10 pizza order,” a second agreed.

“Grow up,” another condemned.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pri via TikTok comment.