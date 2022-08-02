Newsletter: We spoke to workers who called out their ‘toxic’ company

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

I hope you all enjoyed the first edition of web_crawlr yesterday. As part of our rebrand, we are also introducing a new column!

Starting today, our IRL Reporter Tricia Crimmins will break down for you each week a problematic trend that is growing on TikTok. Her first column dives into how a filter created a fatphobic trend on the popular app.

We’ve also go tons of essential internet culture news for you. So let’s dive right into it. See you tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

Former employees of a customer service company that spied on a TikToker through her webcam, locked her out of her computer for getting up from her desk, and fired her for speaking out, have come forward to the Daily Dot to expose its “toxic” work environment.

While the Net Neutrality and Broadband Justice Act is a well-intentioned effort to rein in the nation’s giant telecom monopolies, our Contributing Reporter Karl Bode notes that it is likely going nowhere fast.

A small business in Ohio is making waves online after declaring discontinuation of its senior discount and implementing a discount specifically for millennials.

In a viral TikTok that has now garnered more than 282,000 views online, a content creator shared some of the more unique things she has had to say to people while working in HR.

🧠 According to experts

😬 Problematic On TikTok

By Tricia Crimmins

TikTok filter creates fatphobic trend

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

👀 A TikToker says a drive-thru patron got out of his car in a fit of “road rage” after he honked at him, with video showing showing the man smacking his phone out of his hand.

🗣️ A construction worker is calling out companies that claim to make workwear for women, but then leave out details that are present in men’s clothing—specifically, pockets.

🚗 We’ve all been there. An HEB employee has gone viral after posting a TikTok of herself “disassociating” in her car after clocking out of her shift.

💡 Make your summer the Cage of Enlightenment with the top 10 must-watch Nicolas Cage movies you can stream right now.*

📽️ A production assistant is getting a lot of attention after posting a video claiming that he was “treated like sh*t” while working 18 hour days.

💼 TikTokers are sharing the two unrelated jobs they have to work to either make ends meet or have a little extra spending money.

💵 Here’s how a cryptocurrency fortune crippled a deceased billionaire’s estate.

🥝 KREW shares the lessons they’ve learned about launching merch. If you want more stories like this, subscribe to the Passionfruit newsletter.

👋 Before you go

A TikToker detailed the “nightmare” series of events using Airbnb that ruined a vacation she had planned that ultimately left her and her mother stranded in France.

