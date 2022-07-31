‘We’ve received a complaint that your feet smell’: TikToker shares shocking things she’s had to tell employees while working in HR

As one of many TikTokers sharing inside information about the corporate world, @stuffkarensays is bringing some top hits from her time in human resources to her viewers.

In a viral TikTok that has now garnered more than 282,000 views online, the content creator shares some of the more unique things she has had to say to people while working in HR.

“This is a list of things I had to say to actual adults when I worked in HR,” she says in the clip. “Number one, stealing food from the cafeteria is not permitted. I had to say this to somebody my mother’s age. Number two, we’ve received a complaint that your feet smell. Apparently, this person did not wear socks with his leather loafers in the summertime and his cubicle neighbors found that very bothersome.”

Some of the things she shared were a bit more serious. One such instance included a woman who cursed at her coworker.

“Number three, it’s not acceptable to curse at your co-workers,” she says in the video. “I had to read her a written statement of something her co-worker said she yelled at her across the floor, and I asked her, ‘did you say that?’ and she said, ‘I don’t know, but it sounds like me.'”

“Finally, this last one actually happened to my boss, but it was so good I had to include it,” she continues. “Pets are not allowed in the office. This happened when somebody brought their pet bird to work in a paper bag because it was sick and he had to administer medicine throughout the day.”

Some commenters were concerned about the last example, but the creator clarified in several replies that the employee who brought their bird to work was allowed to work from home as they took care of their pet and that this was several years before the norm of work from home.

“A great boss/hr would have said take your birdie home and give the medicine to him, you can work from home,” one commenter wrote.

“Okay but that’s a pretty valid reason for taking your pet to work,” another commenter wrote.

“Hear me out, but this all screams we should be working remote,” a commenter wrote.

Others shared their odd or upsetting experiences with HR.

“When I was pregnant, someone complained about my morning sickness,” one viewer shared. “My manager pulled me into a coaching room to discuss this with me.”

“I had to tell someone I had received complaints about their flatulence and picking their nose at their desk. The woman who complained sent me a poem,” another stated.

“I had a coworker who had terrible BO and the HR manager had to talk to them about it, I overheard it,” a commenter said. “It was so awkward, I could never ever do HR.”

