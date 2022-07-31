A small business in Ohio is making waves online after declaring discontinuation of its senior discount and implementing a discount specifically for millennials.

In a viral TikTok, the coffee table business Hunter Design Company announced its new discount to viewers, receiving mixed reactions.

“As millennials are now the poorest generation ever, we at Hunter Design Company will no longer be offering a senior discount,” a text overlay on the video reads. “Because let’s face it, if you get to retire, you don’t really need it. So, Hunter Design Company is proud to offer, for the first time ever, the millennial discount. A discount for millennials by millennials because you’re entitled to it.”

Some viewers criticized the move, particularly for excluding Generation X in the discount announcement.

“Boomers to Millenials,” one commenter wrote. “What about Gen X? Are we invisible? We’ve been working since childhood and carry most of the working weight.”

“Millennial here – my problem is that it is based on a faulty premise, we have no idea what retirement will look like in 30 years,” another commenter wrote.

“What about Gen X?” a viewer said. “We are struggling like hell. No house, no jobs paying enough to pay the bills.”

Some commenters criticized the idea that retirees have an excess of available income.

“The fact that you think seniors don’t live paycheck to paycheck is ignorant,” a user wrote. “Many of them still work to survive. Not all retired with money.”

“So, you’re not going to give a discount to someone on fixed income, but you’re going to give discount to the person still living in their house,” another wrote.

“Umm, (you’re the asshole),” a commenter wrote. “My elderly parents are on a fixed SSI income. They’re retired bc they’re physically unable to work. This is just so cringe.”

Generally, the announcement received wide support from viewers.

“As a senior, I wholeheartedly support this,” one viewer shared. “Yes I enjoy a discount but I also could have used a discount when raising my children. Rock on!”

“Ok my Mom has said this, she’s like why can I get a discount because of my age, when it’s the younger generations and young families that need the discounts,” another commenter wrote. “It’s not right.”

“Literally leaving the video to go to your website and order even though I have no idea what you sell,” a commenter said.

Addressing the comments, the Hunter Design Company TikTok account posted a comment to clarify that the discount is being offered using a coupon code, and asked viewers to “keep it civil.”

“Yo everyone needs to take it down a notch,” the comment reads. “We are talking bougie coffee tables here.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Hunter Design Company via the contact form available on the company’s website.

Today’s top stories