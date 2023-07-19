We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Let me read it first

Our top stories today are about: A server who posted a video about getting gift cards instead of tips, how people online aren’t buying Donald Trump Jr.’s unprompted claim that cocaine was “not my thing,” a grocery store worker calling out customers who don’t put their shopping carts back in the parking lot, and how the showrunner of Daredevil is speaking out about unpaid residuals amid the writers’ strike.

After that, we’ve got a “Now Streaming” column for you from our Culture Reporter Michelle.

A server showed off the various gift cards she was given by customers in lieu of tips, which sparked a litany of different responses from people who viewed her video.

Trump Jr. has long faced accusations online of drug use.

One outdoor worker is going viral for calling out grocery store customers’ lack of consideration, specifically by not putting shopping carts back where they belong, amid a heatwave.

The Netflix show Daredevil remains one of Marvel‘s most popular TV spinoffs. But in a sadly familiar scenario for the industry, Daredevil‘s original showrunner is struggling to get paid for his work.

By Michelle Jaworski

Netflix’s ‘The Deepest Breath’ plunges us into the water and never lets go

🐜 Two girls are shedding light on an interesting ingredient they allegedly found in their frozen fruit treat—ants.

✈️ A United Airlines passenger stranded in Houston claimed that four of her most recent flights home had been canceled and that she was growing increasingly frustrated with the situation.

🌮 A Taco Bell customer is perplexed about a location they recently frequented that used kiosks to take customers’ orders instead of workers.

🍔 McDonald’s customers are downloading the restaurant’s point of sale training app for fun.

💎 This ‘champagne of pepper grinders’ is the ultimate flex for bougie kitchens.*

🤔 A food delivery worker was told that he completed his delivery too fast.

💼 One woman is being celebrated on TikTok for starting her own business after her job ghosted her for two weeks.

🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

If you thought you were a deep sleeper, think again.

A woman on TikTok says that she slept through an intruder breaking into her apartment, who then ate her bananas, and smoked cigarettes on her couch.

TikTok user Gracie (@gracie.mcura) put on a brave face as she detailed the strange string of events in her viral video, which by Thursday had been viewed more than 598,000 times.

