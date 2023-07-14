‘My job ghosted me for 2 weeks’: A worker says she requested a weekend off for her birthday. Then her job ghosted her.

One woman is being celebrated on TikTok for starting her own business after her job ghosted her for two weeks.

In a viral TikTok slideshow that has been viewed 400,000 times, TikToker Sierra (@sierracoey) explained how she went from a poorly treated worker to a successful business owner.

The first slide shows a screenshot of Sierra’s work schedule. “My job ghosted me for 2 weeks after requesting a weekend off for my birthday,” read the overlay text.

The ghosting prompted Sierra to quit and start her own business, “Sparkling Solutions Residential Cleaning.” Her boyfriend’s family funded the venture by helping her purchase all the cleaning supplies she needed to get started. In a subsequent slide, the TikToker showed off her first successful job.

“I was so proud of the outcome,” she shared, along with a photo of the first home she cleaned.

She also shared all of the things she learned from starting her own cleaning service, including how to do invoices and the importance of paying attention to details. In the end, Sierra was happy to report that she was getting more business by word-of-mouth because she had so many satisfied customers.

The video’s comments section was flooded with supportive messages.

“I’m so proud of you!” one viewer wrote. “Your boyfriends family is amazing for helping your start up! I wish you the best.”

“I’m proud of you queen!!” another commented. “Keep up it up !! Wishing for the best for you and so much success.”

Others offered the small business owner tips and advice.

“That was the push you needed!” one commenter said. “Create a website and clients can book thru there! It will also help with your branding.”

“Nextdoor app is helpful,” another offered. “You can make a post about being a cleaner or reach out to ppl looking for one!”

The Daily Dot contacted Sierra via TikTok comment for further information.