‘I’m gonna be telling the workers what buttons to press so they can get my order right’: McDonald’s customers are downloading the restaurant’s POS training app

A TikToker went viral after posting a video about using the McDonald’s point of sale (POS) training app for fun.

The viral video comes from TikToker Enjoyiana (@shawtyadimedoe) and has received over a million views.

Enjoyiana started her clip by stitching a video a TikToker named Tee (@vxngjj) posted. In the stitched clip, Tee shows herself entering an order for a Big Mac with extra pickles into a simulated cash register. She overlaid the video with audio of a woman saying, “Love this game,” and text that reads, “Me playing McDonald’s simulator whenever I get bored.”

The clip then switches to Enjoyiana’s reaction to Tee’s gameplay. Enjoyiana looks at the camera with her hand over her mouth as if in shock. Then, she films herself grabbing her iPad, downloading the McDonald’s POS training app from the web, and opening it.

She giggles as the McDonald’s logo pops up and again when a robot mascot waves at her as she begins the “Get to know the POS” training lesson. “Brb finna clock in,” she writes in the video’s caption.

In the comments section, Enjoyiana tagged McDonald’s to request a version where you just take orders, and many users agreed with her: “@McDonald’s Corporate can u pls make a version where we can just take orders thank u.”

“YES THEY NEED AN ENDLESS MODE,” a viewer agreed.

“I’d literally PAY,” another added.

“I don’t have a mode where I take orders without the tutorial. I JUST WANT TO TAKE ORDERS,” a third echoed.

One user joked, “I’m gonna be telling the workers what buttons to press so they can get my order right.”

“Bro as a ex-mcds employee, I am traumatized but still wanna play this now,” another said.

Some McDonald’s workers were shocked that the app exists and shared that they were thrown onto the registers with zero training.

“WHY DIDN’T THEY DO THIS FOR ME WHEN I WORKED THERE I GOT YELLED AT CUZ OF THIS,” one user said.

“Girl they got training??? They just slapped me on it and yelled at me when I messed up,” a second lamented.

“WHERE WAS THIS WHEN I WORKED THERE, They just threw me at the drive thru and only showed me how to take the money,” a third added.

