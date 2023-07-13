‘Imagine doing your job so fast they app tells you to slow down’: Food delivery worker gets told he completed delivery too fast

A food delivery worker on TikTok was told by the app he was using that his “trip was too short” to complete.

Josh (@BikingDC) included both the Uber Eats and DooDash hashtags in the caption of his video, so it’s unclear which app he was using in his video.

In the video, Josh arrives at Five Guys to pick up an order. He tells the Five Guys employee the name for the order and has to wait 5 minutes for it. After Josh gets the order, he bikes two blocks over to deliver it. He greets the customer outside a building and hands over the food.

“Quick trip,” Josh tells the customer, who happens to be a security guard.

“Yeah man, it’s hard to get out of the office,” the security guard responded.

According to DoorDash, Josh’s delivery trip time was too short. “Can not complete delivery … The trip was too short to complete,” it says. The short trip time is most likely due to the short travel distance between the Five Guys and the delivery location.

“Look at this!” Josh says in disbelief.

“Imagine doing your job so fast the app tells you to slow down,” Josh captioned the video.

His video was viewed over 2.4 million times.

Most viewers speculated he was using DoorDash, urging DoorDash to “fix” the issue for Josh as Josh implied he couldn’t get paid for the order at the time. “Homie ordered down the street because he cant leave post and i can respect that … but like i still need paid,” Josh wrote in the caption.

“Bruh fix this,” one user said, tagging DoorDash.

Another urged Josh to wait a few minutes before telling the app he completed the delivery.

“This is why I don’t rush your deliveries,” Josh said in his clip.

Josh has over 127,000 followers on TikTok. He is known for his fun documentation of food deliveries and biking videos all over Washington, D.C. His first video on TikTok was posted three days ago and he only has eight videos on his page. However, followers have recognized him on the streets of D.C., as shown in one of his videos.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Josh and DoorDash for comment via email.