Hello fellow citizens of the internet! Andrew here. Welcome to today's edition of web_crawlr.

Our top stories to kick off the week are about: An UberEats customer recounting their guilt trip after the delivery was made on a bike during a storm, a bartender going viral for sharing how they get revenge on bad tippers, a look at why the new Guardians of the Galaxy film is the least child-friendly MCU film, and how men are getting roasted online after calling women’s workout clothing “lingerie.”



After that, we’ve got something exciting for you today! We’re launching a new column called “Your Password Sucks” where our Tech Reporter Mikael will answer internet security questions that web crawlers like you ask us. (You can ask a question here).

Today, we’re starting off with basic password security (seemed like a good place to kick things off given the name of the column) but we’ll be digging into the questions you’ve sent us soon!

Hope you enjoy the new column.

— A.W.

⚡ Today's top stories

When a woman ordered ice cream treats from McDonald’s via Uber Eats, she immediately regretted her decision after checking the food delivery app.

A bartender is going viral for sharing how they get revenge on customers who don’t tip.

Forget Chris Pratt dropping an F-bomb. Those animal cruelty scenes are surprisingly disturbing.

The internet is often full of gym or workout horror stories. Still, people don’t even need to work out for judgment to roll in, as several men demonstrated after their opinions on women’s workout attire were met with roasting.

🔒 Your Password Sucks

By Mikael Thalen

Welcome to Your Password Sucks, the web_crawlr column that answers all your internet security related questions. Today, we’re discussing passwords. Or, as one reader asked, how to actually remember them.

Do you have an internet security question you want answered? Let Mikael know!

All you have to do is fill out the form below.

If your question gets picked to be answered in a future column, you’ll get a pretty sweet “Your Password Sucks” shirt!

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the 'net.

☕ One TikTok user recently discovered a Starbucks hack that coffee lovers will rejoice to learn: If you bring your own jug to the store, your local barista may fill it up with your favorite drink.

🍴 A Texas Roadhouse worker claimed that she quit her role mid-shift after a customer reportedly talked down to her.

🥪 In a video that was viewed over 85,000 times, a Jersey Mike’s worker revealed workers are trained to cook the Mike’s Famous Philly—which consists of steak, peppers, onions, and white American cheese—in under 2 minutes.

🐠 A former Red Lobster server says a customer once requested that her salmon be cooked “medium rare.”

💼 This worker went viral after sharing how her boss abruptly fired her over the phone and was subsequently escorted all the way out of the building at her job in the Empire State Building.

🎂 After purchasing a custom cake from Publix for her birthday, a TikToker redecorated it, before purchasing an entirely new cake, when she was disappointed with the grocer’s results.

👋 Before you go

While, in most cases, businesses won’t stop customers from spending more money, one Subway employee has gone viral for trying to let a meatball-obsessed patron know they could satisfy their craving for much less.

TikToker @miladmirggs posted a PSA hoping to reach a Subway customer who has spent $24 on meatballs daily for the past several weeks.

“For the past three weeks, I’ve had the same exact woman order the same exact thing from Subway every single day,” he says in the clip. “It’s literally three bowls of 8 meatballs. And, you know, if you’re out there, I’m sorry, but you’re getting scammed. Literally 24 meatballs for $24.”

