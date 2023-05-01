‘I’m already doing better than the person that got hired to do this’: Customer redecorates custom birthday cake from Publix

After purchasing a custom cake from Publix for her birthday, a TikToker redecorated it, before purchasing an entirely new cake, when she was disappointed with the grocer’s results.

In the viral video, user Gabi (@gabifuller2.0), a beauty and lifestyle influencer, explains that she ordered a $20 custom cake from the popular grocery store Publix to use as a prop in her birthday pictures.

She was so disappointed in the results—saying it looked “terrible”—that she took matters into her own hands and decorated the cake herself.

The Publix decorated cake was fairly simple, with a white frosting base and a neatly written blue 25 in the middle. The visible problem was with what looked like failed attempts at hearts all over the cake.

“Why did the publix hearts look like clenched cheeks,” one commenter so aptly put it.

“The hearts literally looked like blue balls,” another observed.

Gabi goes on to show that by 10:24 p.m., she’s home with cake-decorating supplies ready to give the birthday treat a makeover.

“We’re going to try to salvage this cake if we can,” she says.

Gabi is able to scrape off the cake’s original design easily and covers it with a new 25 written in a baby blue frosting she mixed.

“It was cute, but I still don’t love this. Something is really throwing me off for some reason. Maybe this isn’t the vibe or idea I had for the cake,” Gabi says.

She ended up ditching the blue frosting and the original cake in favor of decorating a new cake with baby blue and white edible pearls. Instead of writing 25 on the cake, she got blue metallic number candles.

At the end of the video, Gabi shows the completed cake she took to the beach for her birthday pictures. The newly decorated cake perfectly matches Gabi’s shimmery white pearl embellished outfit.

The TikTok has nearly 300,000 views and more than 140 comments.

Some commenters thought the influencer should have lower expectations for a $20 cake.

“$20 cake $20 quality,” one person wrote.

“What did you expect for $20,” another said.

Others said the cake Gabi got wasn’t an accurate reflection of Publix cakes.

“Nah all of these commenters have never gotten a cake from Publix. I bought one for 19.99 and it was BEAUTIFUL,” the person said.

In the end, many were impressed with Gabi’s decoration skills and happy that she ended up with a result she liked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gabi and Publix for comment via email.