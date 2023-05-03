‘Find a way to charge her less!’: Subway worker says customer keeps ordering 24 meatballs for $24, lets her know she’s ‘getting scammed’

While, in most cases, businesses won’t stop customers from spending more money, one Subway employee has gone viral for trying to let a meatball-obsessed patron know they could satisfy their craving for much less.

TikToker @miladmirggs posted a PSA hoping to reach a Subway customer who has spent $24 on meatballs daily for the past several weeks.

“For the past three weeks, I’ve had the same exact woman order the same exact thing from Subway every single day,” he says in the clip. “It’s literally three bowls of 8 meatballs. And, you know, if you’re out there, I’m sorry, but you’re getting scammed. Literally 24 meatballs for $24.”

He continues to say that he’s putting the information out there because he feels he needs to be a “good Samaritan.”

“But hey, maybe she just really likes meatballs,” he concludes.

If the figures the TikToker provides are accurate, that means the customer has spent around $504 on Subway meatballs over the course of three weeks.

In the comments section, some viewers were shocked that the customer paid so much for the meatballs.

“No way she pays that every time are subway meatballs that good,” one commenter wrote.

Others tried to rationalize the customer’s meatball habits.

“Maybe it’s for her dogs,” one viewer speculated.

“I used to do this when I was pregnant. my local subway workers would call me the meatball lady and even knew my car when I pulled up,” a second shared.

Some also urged the TikToker to find a way to reduce the cost for the customer.

“Find a way to charge her less!” one user wrote.

“I work at subway you can use the ad on no carrier button to do 3 footling portions of meatballs and it’ll only cost her like 9$…” another said.

