Men get roasted after calling women’s workout clothing ‘lingerie’

The internet is often full of gym or workout horror stories. Still, people don’t even need to work out for judgment to roll in, as several men demonstrated after their opinions on women’s workout attire were met with roasting.

In one tweet essentially engineered to provoke outrage, podcaster Elijah Schaffer posed a question for his followers. Why do women’s workout clothes, according to him, look like it’s “essentially lingerie”? While he concedes that some aspects should make sense, he doesn’t understand why women wear form-fitting clothes to the gym or wear something like a sports bra and nothing to cover the rest of their bodies.

“But why is it that women being empowered means they dress nearly naked in shared spaces?” he asked.

Why is women’s workout clothes essentially lingerie?



Bathing suites are like lingerie, but even then, you could make more excuses for that



Yoga pants in public



But why is it that women being empowered means they dress nearly naked in shared spaces



Have an OF



Thoughts? — E (@ElijahSchaffer) May 1, 2023

Schaffer then opens the floor up to his followers and anyone who will see the tweet.

Another tweet centered on a reposted video from GymToker Isabella Barnes. In March, Barnes posted a series of videos designed “to help men understand what we have to do make ourselves feel comfortable in a busy gym.” The first video showed her wearing an oversized, long-sleeved shirt that she pulled down from a tucked position at her back to combat sweat. The point of Barnes’ video is to illustrate that she has to make herself uncomfortable by wearing certain types of clothes so that she isn’t creeped out by the men around her who might leer.

But the Twitter user who reposted Barnes’ video is wholly unsympathetic to her concerns and shames her outfit choice as the reason behind it; it’s her fault for wearing revealing clothes in the first place.

Maybe don’t spend $60 on the alphalete bootymaxx amplifying 1.5inch shorts with butt seam technology? pic.twitter.com/k2Lf98fKQs — 𝙒𝙪𝙡𝙛 🌲 (@aero_wulf) May 1, 2023

And another tweet compared women’s workout clothes to Victoria’s Secret lingerie, suggesting that there is very little difference between the two even though Victoria’s Secret sells both sports bras and traditional lingerie.

Gym attire is getting out of control these days, can never tell if I’m at the gym or Victoria’s Secret — Wealth Squad Ace (@NoTimeZone_) April 25, 2023

The language and degree of severity might vary between some of the sentiments. And while some certainly agreed with their assessments of women’s workout attire, others took the men to task for their insistence that they cover up. (And in Schaffer’s case, called him out for his previously alleged treatment of women by resurfacing a 2022 article about being fired from the conservative site The Blaze because of a sexual assault investigation.)

There are literally shirtless men at the gym, on the basketball ball court, on the track running, etc It’s normal for people working out to wear fitted/smaller pieces of clothing, because of the heat generated. I ignore these almost naked men & focus on my workouts.

You can too. https://t.co/fGSbZ8MtAm — Doreen🫶🏾 (@Doreenglm) April 28, 2023

Also they're just wildly exaggerating lmao. I saw a guy the other day who was like "women are working out in a bra and thong at my gym" like stfu no tf they are not — ivy (@ivy_wylder) May 1, 2023

(Extremely NOT jacking off in the middle of the gym voice) https://t.co/o37UlJXzxh — Nude Gingrich (@JarJarFan69) May 1, 2023

The audacity of men it truly uncanny.



That muscular gym gnome just had a whole campaign chastising women for assuming men gawk at them at the gym and yall SWORE we were overreacting.



Now you're in a thread complaining about too many camel toes. So which is it? https://t.co/dOuiQnG7kD — Dream Girl🦋 (@its_daqueen) April 30, 2023

Yeah well men ALWAYS think what we do is about them when the majority of the time it has nothing to do with them. They just can’t handle the realization that our worlds do not revolve around them and their fragile egos — The Goddess Sydney (@GoddessSydneyJ) April 30, 2023

“Why are men so quick to blame everyone but themselves for their lack of self control?,” @eclecticbrotha tweeted.

And some also pointed out that garments like sports bras and yoga pants have long been part of women’s workout attire by sharing photographs of people in form-fitting and high-waisted clothing working out in places like jazzercise classes.

I’m kind of dying at all the dudes lamenting what women wear at the gym “nowadays” when this is the stuff people literally used to wear to workout in the 80s. pic.twitter.com/FK3P4cRo5J — celia (@_celia_bedelia_) April 30, 2023

Just because older photos of women wearing tighter clothing exist doesn’t mean the criticisms will stop. But it’s also an indication that women have been wearing what they want to work out for a long time, and contrary to recent suggestions, not covering up isn’t a new concept.