People are not amused with this video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time

Is there any restaurant chain quite so Americana as Cracker Barrel? A destination for road trip stops and all-day breakfast, the ubiquitous old country store has been serving up Southern cuisine such as country-fried steak and chicken n’ dumplings for decades. Although the first restaurant opened in Tennessee in 1969, you can now find the familiar rocking chair-studded facades in 45 states across the country. You may even have one in your town!

So, when Food Insider tweeted the following video on Thursday, proclaiming, “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” the internet kind of scratched its head. Yes, two brave 30-somethings from New York City ventured into the New Jersey suburbs to try the signature dishes above, as well as other alien-like dishes including … hash brown casserole and mac and cheese. They even brought some back for their coworkers to heat up in the microwave so everyone could join in on the fun!

Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time pic.twitter.com/qhSOJHk2Mz — Food Insider (@FoodInsider) November 11, 2021

Who hasn’t ever eaten at a Cracker Barrel before? And for those few who haven’t, is that really something to brag about? Much less, does anyone really care what millennials think about anything? It’s 2021, for heck’s sake!

Not to mention the inherent classism of looking down your nose at the food many people—including, yes, actual millennials—eat on a semi-regular basis. “I didn’t eat a lot of the cafeteria meals in middle school growing up,” says one Food Insider staffer named Hannah, who is about to get her mind blown by a plate of reheated Cracker Barrel. “But, um, this is what that food looks like.”

In other words, it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise that within hours of the Cracker Barrel video hitting Twitter, the video quickly became ratio’d. “This is all just very normal food being reluctantly eaten by people who are very abnormal,” wrote one user. “Was this clickbait video stuck in the pipeline for like 10-15 years or something?” quipped another. The quote tweets likewise began to pile into the hundreds with confused and somewhat annoyed people weighing in.

This video should be retitled New Yorkers Try Cracker Barrel for the First Time https://t.co/IHaESFKFAc — Nick Riccardi (@NickRiccardi) November 11, 2021

“Bougie people try the food of the commoners” is one of the most insufferable genres of video https://t.co/ugs7kV8MWI — Jane Altoids (@staticbluebat) November 11, 2021

BI is still doing "point and laugh at millennials" content? we are like 40 now https://t.co/gEwP2KYTfQ — Daniel Roberts (@readDanwrite) November 11, 2021

Everyone born between 1984 and 1997 grew up under a rock in an avocado grove I guess https://t.co/c6TadhuWuz — High Functioning Farmer (@Turbo_Fucker) November 11, 2021

And on that note, if you need me, I’ll be Googling where the closest Cracker Barrel is because I could absolutely murder some meatloaf and buttermilk biscuits right now.

