McDonald’s worker shares 6,400-item order she had to prepare in just 4 hours in viral TikTok

A McDonald’s worker shared a customer’s order for a whopping 6,400 items in a behind-the-scenes video of the fast-food franchise.

Captioned “no lie, ya girl is TIRED!,” @brittanicurtis23’s viral TikTok received over 88,700 views and 11,000 likes in just one day.

The 22-second-long video shows @brittanicurtis23 packing an enormous customer order for: “1,600 McChicken, 1,600 McDoubles, and 3,200 cookies in 4 hours.”

While it’s unclear if that’s what the TikToker was doing with her video, similar videos of fast-food workers airing their frustrations are popping up everywhere in recent years.

Many of the 275 comments commiserated with @britannicurtis23’s experience.

“Those are gonna be cold and nasty by the time they pick them up,” @danielle8260 commented.

“And then they end up not coming. Yeah I’ve made them and had no one come and get them. Like why would you do that,” @officialabehm2002 wrote.

“And I thought 1,200 kids meal for a kids party was bad. Most stressful day of my life back then,” @liver_alone said.

After many viewers questioned the cost of such an order, the TikToker obliged, revealing the total came out to “$7,400.” The worker also said she always takes payment before making food and that the customer in question is “very credible.”

“We do business with them a lot,” she said in the comments section. “It’s usually never such short notice though.”

The TikToker also revealed how the workers kept track of the order as they prepared it and seemed to hint the order was intended for a “local prison,” which commenters seemed to love. “We had 2 people up front keeping count with a calculator,” she said. “They had 20 at a time.”

“Oh wow! It was probably a huge treat for them,” one viewer said, referencing who the order was intended for.

The Daily Dot reached out to @brittanicurtis23 and McDonald’s for comment.

