‘If you’re so pressed why don’t you grab an application pookie’: TikToker tries to shame messy Chipotle—but viewers aren’t having it

A TikToker apparently tried to shame a Chipotle location for the state of its order building station. The video, however, backfired.

The video was posted by @nail_attraction less than a week ago, and it’s already received over 135,000 views.

“Went to @Chipotle Port Saint Lucie location in Florida and I must say… disgusting food presentation,” text overlay on the video reads.

“Who’s the manager?” someone asks.

Many viewers defended the workers, pointing out that the location is probably very busy.

“Chipotle gotta be the busiest most understaffed fast food place out there,” one commenter wrote. “Give them a break or don’t eat there girl.”

One commenter, who claimed they are an ex-Chipotle employee, said that people like the TikToker are the reason why they quit.

“As an ex Chipotle employee——it looks like that after 10 minutes of not wiping up,” the commenter wrote. “Maybe give them time to wipe up instead of being an awful human being. People like you are the reason I quit my job.”

Another commenter who said they worked at Chipotle for “5-6 months” attempted to explain how difficult it is to keep things “looking nice” when there is a constant rush of customers.

“I worked there for 5-6 months and let me tell you we were so short staffed we would always try and have everything looking nice,” the commenter wrote. “A lady once yelled at me for even using a sanitized rag to clean up so it looked presentable. Trust me we try super hard after/during rushes.”

And others urged the TikToker to pick up a job application to help out the location.

“If you’re so pressed why don’t you grab an application pookie,” another urged.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Chipotle via email and @nail_attraction via Instagram direct message regarding the video.

