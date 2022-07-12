‘Don’t trust anyone at work’: TikToker strikes a chord with warning about trusting coworkers

A TikToker is warning people to be careful when interacting with coworkers because “they will try to control how other people see you.”

Her post is causing a commotion in the comments, with some people saying it’s “true” and others saying that they “don’t care.”

TikToker @lifeandworkbutbetter, who posts career-related TikToks, shared the clip on June 16, with the caption, “Friendly Reminder.” In the clip, she says, “Keep this in mind about your coworkers: if they can’t control you and be your boss, they will try to control how other people see you.”

As of Tuesday, the TikTok has over 238,400 views.

In the comments, people shared their own stories of coworkers sabotaging their jobs. “I had an immediate supervisor that conspired with HR to get me fired. I was floored when the [director] I work with directly told me the things they said.”

“A peer made up straight lies about me and my boss (‘friend’) believed her. Don’t trust anyone at work,” commented someone else.

“When I refused to gossip they went and told the boss I had said what they actually said about her. I was terrorized then fired,” commented another TikToker.

“Ex coworker was awful about that! Had to watch my back all the time,” commented a TikToker.

Others were less concerned about her warning. “Who at work has time to do this??? I don’t have time to worry about others.”

“I trust God to protect my reputation. No fear of anyone,” another commented.

“I just tell myself other people’s opinions of me are none of my business,” wrote a TikToker.

As for what to do if this does happen, @lifeandworkbutbetter offered some advice: “Being careful of how much you divulge, professional distance & hope others go by their experience w you, not words of others.”

Update 7:37pm CT: Lord told the Daily Dot over email that she was inspired to make the TikTok after hearing a number of horror stories about bad coworkers from her followers.

“I’ve seen far too many toxic behaviors that get swept under the rug, or worse, backed up by HR, in the workplace,” she said. “I just wanted to create a not-too-serious space where people can come open up about their stories.”

As for advice that she gives people on this topic, she says: “All we can do (if we decide to stay in a workplace like that), is to be kind, genuine and let the other coworkers decide for themselves, who and what we are.”