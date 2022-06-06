person in vehicle (l) the Cheesecake Factory sign (c) person inset on an interview of them in the Cheesecake Factory parking lot (r)

‘It boggles my mind’: There was a shooting at a Cheesecake Factory—a server says they had to return to work 2 days later

'It's really hard to walk through the place.'

Posted on Jun 6, 2022

In the United States, there have been over 200 mass shootings in 2022 so far—including those in a grocery store, an elementary school, and most recently, a hospital. The victims who made it out of these situations alive are left with traumatic memories of those moments, so taking some time away would be ideal. However, one TikToker said that was not the case with the Cheesecake Factory they worked at.

In the video, the creator (user @jerdoosha) records themself in their car—presumably on a break from a shift—and says they’re in there crying. “I’m crying because we had a shooting two nights ago and it’s my first shift back and it’s really hard to walk through the place,” they say in the video. “It boggles my mind as to why someone opened fire in there and why we’re open.”

They posted a follow-up video reacting to the local news coverage showing how shortly after the shooting, the restaurant opened back up and went back to “business as usual.”

On June 1, a disagreement between two men in the parking lot escalated when they entered the restaurant, according to reporting from KIRO7. Another Cheesecake Factory worker, Brandon Diaz, said the men then began shooting inside, injuring a customer. The restaurant reportedly opened as usual the next day.

The initial video has been viewed over 131,000 times, and the comments section is filled with comments of both support and outrage.

“I’m so sorry Jared, there’s no way to be prepared to handle something that you should never have to experience,” one person wrote.

Another viewer wrote, “They’re open?! I’m so sorry for you and everyone else involved.”

A TikTok user asked if people were actually going to eat and said, “That would feel so wrong.” The creator replied to the comment by saying, “Yes, the next morning there was a huge party, it’s so surreal how normalized and desensitized to it people seem.”

The Daily Dot reached out the creator via TikTok comment and Cheesecake Factory via media contact.

*First Published: Jun 6, 2022, 2:00 pm CDT

