‘Catch me on Spill’: Black Twitter finds an alternative app

Over the weekend, regular timeline scrolling for Twitter users was interrupted by an unusual error message: “Rate limit exceeded”.

this rate exceeded limit thing is bad for girls who wake up and read twitter like it’s the morning paper — d (@filmvirgo) July 1, 2023

After some initial confusion and panic, Twitter owner Elon Musk tweeted some clarifying statements on the new restrictions. On July 1, the richest man in the world stated: “To address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation, we’ve applied the following temporary limits.” His breakdown of this new system continued with “Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts [per] day, unverified accounts to 600 posts [per] day, new unverified accounts to 300 [posts per] day.”

Rate limits increasing soon to 8000 for verified, 800 for unverified & 400 for new unverified https://t.co/fuRcJLifTn — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2023

Since then, Musk has increased the view rate limits to 10,000 for verified accounts, 1,000 for unverified accounts, and 500 for new unverified accounts. Still, with this increase, many Twitter users weren’t satisfied, specifically Black Twitter.

You’re so weird @elonmusk like you’re actually such a weirdo — jax (@jaxajueny) July 1, 2023

Black Twitter is Twitter’s internet community consisting of Black users talking about Black popular culture, news, entertainment, and everything else. While the Black diaspora is massive, Black Twitter is accredited to African Americans.

“One thing about Black Twitter, we gon joke until the app shuts down,” @Dvrryl2times tweeted. Along with the jokes, Black Twitter seems to be moving onto a different home. The new gathering place is a social media app called Spill.

Spill app developers & technicians like this rn pic.twitter.com/kzg1w1qAk0 — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) July 2, 2023

Spill is founded by Alphonzo “Phonz” Terrell and DeVaris Brown, former Twitter employees. The invite-only beta is described on official branding as a “visual conversation moving at the speed of culture.” While anyone can access the app with a code invite, founders Terrell and Brown have noted a preference for marginalized identities such as Black and/or Queer creators.

the fact that @SpillMob is created by two black men that were laid off by Elon Musk just to create a #1 app that surpasses them in just BETA alone is the kind of black excellence I like to see. pic.twitter.com/UrvYUl0JSG — julz🦋 (@julzchante) July 3, 2023

Black people running from Twitter to spill: pic.twitter.com/mqgM4WKusa — KEEKS✨ (@KeyonnaMarisha) July 2, 2023

“The Spill app is black as f*cked. I love that,” @kemimarie tweeted.

The app’s interface is a mix between Twitter and Tumblr, and its main colors blue and green. Still, in its infancy, there are some kinks to iron out. But with the plausible impending implosion of Twitter, Black users will finally have somewhere to go.