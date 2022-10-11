‘Who is eating that much butter?’: Butter board videos, where creators spread butter and other foods on boards, spark debate

Perhaps the spiritual successor to the increasingly wild charcuterie and cheese boards that have been all over the internet, butter boards are the hot, inexplicable new thing taking over your TikTok feed. But what are they, and most importantly, why are we so obsessed?

@justine_snacks I like this one idk I’m in a silly goofy butter mood ♬ original sound – speed songs

Butter board videos, a history

Kicked off by tiktoker @justine_snacks who got the idea from cookbook writer Joshua McFadden’s book, Six Seasons: A New Way With Vegetables, the admittedly highly aesthetic, if unhinged, spreads have, well, spread like wildfire across the app.

Even the Kardashians have got in on it. (With a vegan spread, of course.)

And it’s not just butter. Apparently the advent of the butter board has shown people that you can just smear anything on a wooden board and serve it up, and there’s no longer any need to pretend it’s anything even vaguely resembling a charcuterie or cheese board. (Yes, they’re two different things.) Peanut butter, hummus, or vegan pumpkin brûlée boards anyone?

Butter boards might be all the rage right now, but what about a Nutella and Peanut Butter Board?! 🤷🏽‍♂️😋#foodporn #food #butterboard pic.twitter.com/GmckfcMwtH — Foodporn (@food_porn) October 10, 2022

Or what about one of the frosting boards that are multiplying at an alarming rate?

We’re even coming back around full circle to solid foods again with these inspired-by-butter-boards rice and pasta clips. Seriously anything can be a board because anything can be eaten on a board.

But as much as people have jumped on this new, highly Instagrammable food trend, the hatred for it is multi-platform and sincere.

If I come to your house and see a butter board I will simply leave.



Y’all still just sharing food? Having a whole party of people dipping into shared, open air butter?



Where people could cough & sneeze all over it? Double dip?



Absolutely not. — 🧹Infernal Don Martin🧹 (@HeadOnFirePod) October 10, 2022

Why must literally everything be served on a board these days? Are plates off-trend? I'd hate to be the butter board washer! — Colleen Ewanchyna (@whatashamozzle) October 7, 2022

The Federalist even called it a sign of the end times, so there’s that.

TikTok’s Disgusting ‘Butter Board’ Trend Is A Sign Of The End Timeshttps://t.co/MDjc8yxnXj — The Federalist (@FDRLST) October 10, 2022

Seriously though, there are legitimate food hygiene concerns when it comes to the butter board. From the potentially germ-laden cracks in the wooden boards that could contaminate the butter to double dipping and leaving the dairy product to sit at room temperature for hours at a time, there are ways that the butter board could in fact make you sick. While they don’t make the top 50 of most concerning foods according to food safety specialist Benjamin Chapman, you do still need to be careful when preparing and serving them.

However, if the predicted butter shortage of the next few months comes to pass, well, then butter boards, and other such flagrant displays of conspicuous butter consumption, may soon prove to be a distant memory. So if you’ve got your heart set on trying to make one of these things the time is probably now.