‘Please stop with the righteous approach’: Britney Spears’ latest Instagram has some thinking she’s calling out Jamie Lynn Spears

“Toxic” isn’t just one of Britney Spears’ songs but the kind of people she is calling out on Instagram. Amidst calls to #FreeBritney from her 13-year conservatorship, the singer took to social media Friday to call out the people closest to her for speaking out just to “save face.”

Britney posted a photo of a quote that says, “Never forget who ignored you when you needed them and who helped you before you even had to ask.” The comments are flooded with Jamie Lynn Spears’ name, Britney’s younger sister, suggesting the photo was aimed at her.

“There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you who never showed up for you post things in regard to your situation whatever it may be and speak righteously for support,” Britney wrote in her Instagram post. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE … did you put your hand out when I was drowning ????”

Jamie Lynn had spoken out via Instagram story saying she supported her sister after receiving backlash for not being vocal about Britney’s situation.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after,” she said in her Instagram videos.

Despite Jamie Lynn’s public show of support, the comment section of Britney’s callout post is filled with her name.

“Jamie Lynn spears is shaking in her cowboy boots right now,” one user commented. Among her name were Justin Timberlake and Britney’s mom Lynne. Others celebrated that the post finally felt like something Britney had full control of posting herself.

“It’s good to know that perhaps Britney herself really did finally author an IG post,” one user commented.

Britney’s Instagram post also inspired an onslaught of memes on Twitter, including an infamous photo of Britney at the Video Music Awards in 2001 with the albino Burmese python snake around her shoulders with the caption, “Here we have the iconic Britney Spears at the VMAs in 2001. She is with her sister, Jamie Lynn.” A snake emoji and hashtag #FreeBritney is added for the finishing touch.

Here we have the iconic Britney Spears at the VMAS in 2001. She is with her sister, Jamie Lynn 🐍 #FreeBritney #BritneySpears pic.twitter.com/91LXdodvKu — Steph🌹- FREE BRITNEY 💕 (@Stephhhmeatsix) July 17, 2021

Even people who created fan accounts around the TV show Zoey 101, featuring Jamie Lynn playing as the main character Zoey Brooks, have decided to stop supporting Jamie Lynn.

“I’ve tried to excuse her silence for years,” one user commented. “I refuse to any longer. I’m a Britney fan before I’m a Zoey 101 fan.”

not quite grasping what jamie lynn’s motive is in liking posts that are clear as day about her pic.twitter.com/w9RYECIe0r — brody ☆ (@britmebaby) July 17, 2021

The Daily Dot reached out to Jamie Lynn Spears for a comment.