‘I am not my family’: Jamie Lynn Spears responds to criticism over her role in Britney’s conservatorship

Jamie Lynn Spears has finally spoken out about her sister Britney’s battle to end her conservatorship in a recent Instagram Story.

Jamie Lynn says in the video that she supports her sister no matter what, responding to recent backlash from the public over not being vocal on social media regarding the situation.

CLAP BACK: Jamie Lynn Spears responds to backlash for not publicly supporting her sister Britney’s effort to end her conservatorship. Jamie says “If ending the conservatorship, if flying to Mars, or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy, I support that.” pic.twitter.com/Q3Ch5X07sm — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) June 28, 2021 @defnoodles/Twitter

Britney Spears was able to make a public statement on June 23 in which she described 13 years of abuse stemming from the conservatorship, which is headed by her father Jamie Spears. In the Instagram videos, Jamie Lynn says only because her sister was able to speak publicly did she feel comfortable commenting.

“Since the day I was born I have only loved, adored, and supported my sister,” Jamie Lynn says. “I mean this is my freaking big sister before any of this bullshit.”

Despite concerns over Jamie Lynn’s role in her sister’s legal battles (she is the trustee of Britney’s fortune), she is adamant that she wants whatever is best for her.

“I have nothing to gain or lose either way,” Jamie Lynn continues. “This situation does not affect me either way because I am only her sister who only cares about her happiness.

“Maybe I didn’t support her the way the public would like me to with a hashtag on a public platform, but I can assure you that I’ve supported my sister long before there was a hashtag and I’ll support her long after.”

Not everyone seems to buy Jamie Lynn’s story, and many are saying it is suspicious that neither she nor any other family members have filed to end the conservatorship since Britney made her statement.

“I really don’t get why people DEMAND that her sister to say something publicly,” wrote @ajaesque on Twitter. “That info is honestly between Jamie and Britney.”

I really don’t get why people DEMAND that her sister to say something publicly. That info is honestly between Jamie and Britney. pic.twitter.com/yM1pi7CZSO — αjα zσe ⚯͛ (@ajaesque) June 28, 2021

User @CountessLazy then responded:

“Bc her sister spoke abt the physical & mental torment her conservatorship caused 6 days ago and no 1 in her family has filed to terminate the conservatorship. This is the bare minimum they could do. Would you let your sibling go through that & jus say this has nothing to do w me?”

“Jamie [Lynn] tried to silence the movement to help Britney because she is complicit & profiting from her sister’s torment,” chimed in @VenusAwake. “In the recent hearing Britney explains she is exploited and abused by everyone around her including her family. She said she wants to sue them.”

However, in the Instagram Story Jamie Lynn says she is proud of her sister and she doesn’t owe the public anything as long as Britney knows how she feels.

“I am not my family, I am my own person,” Jamie Lynn says. “I’m speaking for myself. I’m so proud of her for using her voice. I’m so proud of her for requesting new counsel like I told her to do many years ago. Not on a big public platform just in a personal conversation between two sisters. So, I’m very proud that she’s taken that step.

“If ending the conservatorship, if flying to Mars or whatever the hell else she wants to do to be happy—I support that.”

Jamie Lynn’s comments on Instagram are currently disabled. The Daily Dot reached out to Jamie Lynn’s PR team for a comment.