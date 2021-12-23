TikToker finds mysterious, blood-like stain outside of her storage unit

TikTok footage of a woman’s storage unit went mega-viral when she recorded a dark, blood-like stain seeping out from the edge of it.

The woman, named Ashley Money or user @larrie6512 on TikTok, shared a several-part series explaining what happened after she found the stain.

Her original TikTok prompting the series received more than 5 million views and almost 3,000 comments as of Thursday. Money has about 13,7000 followers on the platform.

Her viewers were divided on what they speculated the stain was. Some were practical, while others thought it must be tied to a murder.

“That looks like rust. Someone said to spray it with hydrogen peroxide. It would bubble if it was blood,” one practical viewer commented on the video.

Several viewers referenced the hit thriller show You. If you’ve seen the show, you’ll know why.

“Joe Goldberg would never let that happen,” one viewer said, referencing the show’s main character, played by actor Penn Badgley.

“Joe? Love?” another viewer wrote. Someone else said, “Joe’s storage from You be like ..”

Various other viewers asked for a “storytime” or follow-up video for more information, and Money seemed happy to oblige, posting several TikToks updates.

One of the video’s showed Money pouring hydrogen peroxide, as suggested, on the stain to see if it would bubble.

“Unfortunately, no bubbles,” the TikToker said. Viewers quickly roasted her word choice.

“That’s not unfortunate ma’am, that’s good that nobody is rotting in the storage nextdoor,” one user commented.

Another person wrote, “Unfortunately? How is it unfortunate it’s not bubbles? It’s FORTUNATE it’s not blood. It looks like paint.”

Some viewers claimed Money actually ruined a crime scene, explaining that blood doesn’t bubble under hydrogen peroxide after it dries up.

In her final storage update, Money said she “got a lot of heat” from viewers for not immediately calling the police when she found the stain. She said so many viewers reported her videos that TikTok banned her from posting for about a day.

But she said she did end up calling the police, but they didn’t call her back until more than six hours later and then laughed at her because it didn’t sound like an emergency.

Money said in the video that she “threw a big enough fit” that the police called the owners of the storage unit and made them open it.

“It ended up being something that they were not allowed to be storing, and yes it did leak into mine, but she did reassure me that it was not a corpse,” she said. “She won’t give me any other information though.”

TikTok user @larrie6512 did not respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

