‘Begging for an advertisement in every aspect of your life oh, we are sick in the head’: Tweet complaining there’s not enough brand placement in ‘Barbie’ gets ratioed

What is it about Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie that has collectively consumed us all? In the two days since the latest teaser trailer dropped, the internet has been overtaken by memes, unearthed Barbie lore, and the kind of analysis we usually see around superhero movies, but it’s also rife with some widely mocked takes of a movie we’ve barely seen anything from.

Perhaps the most-discussed shot of the trailer comes around nine seconds in and encapsulates all of the above: Barbie’s (Margot Robbie) feet stay pointed up even when she’s not wearing heels, a nod to how the dolls are designed with pointed feet.

I haven’t gasped in astonishment at a single shot like this from any superhero movie since 2004 pic.twitter.com/k2NqpAMfJX — Aaron Stewart-Ahn (@somebadideas) April 4, 2023

But as much as the shot’s been praised, it’s also been used in a now-ratioed tweet indicating something Barbie doesn’t have: More tie-ins.

“So nobody in marketing over at the Barbie movie thought this could have been a great opportunity for a designer tie-in?” Louis Pisano tweeted.

so nobody in marketing over at the Barbie movie thought this could have been a great opportunity for a designer tie-in? pic.twitter.com/QP6EOo2YNK — LOUIS (@LouisPisano) April 4, 2023

The Barbie movie doesn’t come out for another couple of months, so there is the potential for a designer partnership with Barbie to be announced closer to the film’s release date in June. But as it stands, the criticism comes off as someone criticizing Barbie, a movie based around a product, for not having enough product placement.

In the Barbie movie, Barbie herself is the brand.

bc that would have been tacky barbie doesn't care about labels she cares about fun. https://t.co/01QZDS9ffO — mars (@demisatyr) April 5, 2023

The mindset required to produce this thought is so deeply disturbing that I can't bear to think about it https://t.co/fsNBU0qbOs — max🗿 (hello 👋) (@awildmaxdisapp1) April 4, 2023

barbie is timeless, and doesn't need to be tied to any specific brand because of that. we don't need to date the movie jsut because some random thinks she should be wearing chunky valentino's that will be out of style in the next 5 years. https://t.co/zvArLhgu1J — khels ʚɞ 💗 (@helaerys) April 4, 2023

“Even if they did tie-in designer shoes who would notice?” All eyes are on the iconic, pointed Barbie feet lol” @Shai_Berry replied.

I was chewing on Barbie shoes like it was a snack like we don’t care https://t.co/idZfb6MbxH pic.twitter.com/BnVDevxQJd — yaya (@parfaitillusion) April 4, 2023

barbie wasn’t wearin no fuckin louboutins them shits were made of jelly https://t.co/HxnlbkDeUt — َ ceo of faranoa (@ungodlywests) April 4, 2023

When Pisano suggested other shoes Barbie could’ve used instead, that was also mocked. (The costumes, which already made a mark in viral set photos last year, are the work of Academy Award-winning costume designer Jacqueline Durran, who previously worked with Gerwig on Little Women.)

these the type of shoes barbie would wear if ryan murphy was the director https://t.co/ficvS5yJRM — 𝖄𝕵 (@DonTheCreator_) April 4, 2023

literally the shoes bratz used to make fun of barbie https://t.co/wvaa8EWk3r pic.twitter.com/Jt5xyBuVxc — ⁰⁵mars ʚɞ 🦎 (@chuuyourfood) April 4, 2023

Some folks brought back the human-sized Barbie shoes that Mattel used to sell and might have served as inspiration for Barbie’s shoes—not to mention classic designs.

did you not grow up playing with barbies? i had these exact shoes: https://t.co/5Ivv4ZgyhB pic.twitter.com/1BRddVLNbe — kb (@uncooljerk) April 5, 2023

I love that they chose this specific pair of shoes for this shot, it’s the same style as the one Barbie wore in 1959 for the release of the VERY FIRST Barbie, it’s a nice nod to her history with the pink and camp of 2009 Barbie.



We are stepping heels first into Barbie’s history pic.twitter.com/aidckIaZFL — Sinn as Todd, Barbie’s brother ! (@sinntsn) April 4, 2023

We might still be mostly in the dark about what will happen in Barbie, but a few things are already evident in what we’ve been shown: Barbie is everything—and so is her fashion. Even if we might not know just who she’s wearing.