‘Misunderstood the assignment’: TikToker shows scallion pancakes from his college’s ‘Asian food night’

A TikToker claimed that his college recently had an “Asian food night,” but the scallion pancakes served were far from traditional.

There are a couple different ways to make scallion pancakes, but it typically consists of scallions, oil, and flatbread dough. Some websites compare the consistency of a scallion pancake to a croissant or pita bread, but the outside is typically crispy with a savory middle. And even though the dish shares a name with American pancakes, the two foods are entirely different.

But the scallion pancakes served to Winston (@winstonhsiao) appeared to be of the American variety.

“They literally added scallions to the normal pancakes they make for breakfast,” reads text across the screen.

Indeed, it looked like the school served American pancakes infused with scallions, with cilantro thrown on top.

“They took the name scallion pancake way too seriously,” Winston captioned his video. “Everyone was so excited too.”

The TikToker said in a comment that this occurred at Tufts University in Somerville, Massachusetts. The video has gained 1.6 million views since posting Thursday. In the comments, several TikTokers expressed their disappointment with the school’s take on a traditional Chinese dish.

“IS THAT AN AMERICAN BUTTERMILK PANCAKE,” one person wrote.

“They did not do any research beforehand,” said a second person.

“Straight to federal prison,” wrote a third.

“Misunderstood the assignment,” said another.

Others, meanwhile, noted separate instances where their schools have similarly messed up foods.

“My high school used to serve ‘chicken and waffles’ and it was chicken tenders in [an] ice cream waffle cone,” wrote one person.

“My uni served ‘bao buns’ at mine but it was SOUTHERN BISCUITS with pork in them,” wrote another.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @winstonhsiao via TikTok comment.

