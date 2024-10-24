Vintage Halloween decor is making a major comeback—here are some styles you’re seeing on social media

Vintage Halloween decor has never truly gone out of style, but it’s certainly back in vogue these days. From Target to Michael’s, major retailers have been taking cues from the past to create their Halloween collections. Additionally, content creators have also been sharing actual vintage Halloween decorations from bygone decades.

Featured Video

So what did vintage Halloween decorations look like back in the day? Here’s some context on the nostalgic spooky styles you might be seeing on your feed.

‘70s Halloween decorations

The ‘70s were simpler days when it came to Halloween decorations, but simple didn’t necessarily mean boring. While you were out and about around spooky season, you could find plenty of bold colors and funky, exaggerated illustrations.

Advertisement

Halloween die cuts were all the rage, featuring illustrations of spiders, skeletons, scarecrows, pumpkins, and more.

One of the most popular types of Halloween die cuts was this spooky black cat.

Advertisement

Glitter plaques, or melted popcorn decorations, dominated this decade. Made from plastic shreds, they came in all sorts of shapes, including pumpkins, ghosts, witches, and more.

‘80s Halloween decorations

In the ‘80s, die cuts and melted popcorn decorations continued to reign the Halloween decor front, but there were also more pieces like blow molds, window clings, and pumpkin leaf bags, as shown below.

Advertisement

Blow molds typically came in the form of large light-up yard or indoor decorations, but you could find sized-down pieces, too.

This was also around the time that the McDonald’s plastic Halloween pumpkin pails took off.

Advertisement

For those who love more of a funky look, there were these Todd Masters foam pumpkins with gnarly burnt orange faces. The pumpkin head characters belonged to the Oh Lantern family — like Jack Oh Lantern, get it?

When it came to collectibles, people also picked up these light-up ceramic haunted houses in the ’80s.

Advertisement

‘90s Halloween decor

While the bold and colorful blow-mold look stayed strong in the ’90s, more muted pieces surfaced around this decade, too.

Along with incorporating blow-mold Halloween yard decor from the prior decade, the ‘90s gave us things like these quirky blow-mold lights. Besides traditional orange pumpkins, these came in shapes such as Frankenstein’s monsters, bats, and ghosts.

Advertisement

If you were a ‘90s kid, you may have seen — and definitely heard — these shaking ghosts that made a very loud and eerie wailing sound.

Very similar to that shaking ghost was this shaking Telco witch with freaky glowing eyes.

Advertisement

Of course, not all ’90s autumn decor was super conspicuous. Those who preferred a more understated aesthetic could light up some of these floating pumpkin candles.

Vintage Halloween influences on major retailers

If you can’t source actual vintage Halloween wares, there are likely vintage-inspired Halloween goodies at your neighborhood chain stores. Here are how some brands are taking cues from the past.

Advertisement

At Target, for example, you can pick up some retro blow-mold decor.

There are blow molds at Home Depot, too.

#halloweenvibes #spookyseason #halloweendecor #homedepotpartner #THDhalloween ♬ original sound – jaglever @jaglever Throwing it back to the 90s with my nostalgic Halloween party! @The Home Depot had so many incredible halloween decor items that really made this theme come to life! 🎃✨ I also created some DIY cassette & vhs tape decor, sourced magical vintage halloween lights from Home Depot and of course had to get this EPIC Frankenstein animatronic! They also have so many perfect blow mold light up pumpkins! #90saesthetic

Advertisement

Michael’s doesn’t specifically draw from past products, but it does have a groovy ‘70s-inspired hippie Halloween collection full of disco balls and flower motifs. If you’re springing for vintage vibes and not specifically vintage pieces, this is perfect.

Examples of vintage Halloween decorations

If you’re into a vintage Halloween look, chances are that your decor is probably a bit eclectic and mismatched. Here are a few videos for some creative vintage Halloween decorating inspiration.

Advertisement

Advertisement

More Halloween stories:

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.